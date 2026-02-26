The Tenpenny Files with guest, Sarah Westall

Algorithms decide visibility. Search results determine reputation. Code replaces accountability.

Sarah Westall understands the architecture behind digital control. With a background in systems engineering and early internet infrastructure, she describes how platform suppression extends beyond content moderation. Her YouTube channel was removed after interviews with credentialed doctors. Impersonation channels monetized her work while her original content disappeared from search visibility. Google search results associated her name with explicit material that bypassed safe search filters. Formal notices were ignored until litigation forced response.

She outlines a control structure operating above individual platforms. Shared identity systems link databases across corporations. Algorithmic decisions shape income, influence, and survival. Courts defer to technical explanations while reputational harm multiplies. Discovery in her lawsuit threatens exposure of coordinated suppression.

The conversation moves through censorship, fraud networks, blackmail leverage, and the erosion of constitutional protections inside digital infrastructure.

Important Links:

Website: https://sarahwestall.com/

Rumble: The Sarah Westall Show

Substack: Sarah Westall

Youtube: Sarah Westall



Interview: Kim Iverson - A Deep Dive Into the Unknown with Sarah Westall

