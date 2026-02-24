The Tenpenny Files with guest, Peter Kirby

A visible line in the sky became the starting point for a seventeen-year investigation.

Peter Kirby documents his research into atmospheric modification programs, tracing institutional connections from the original Manhattan Project to modern geoengineering proposals. He cites environmental sampling studies, military planning documents, and historical research on weather control. He references DARPA, the Department of Energy, aerospace contractors, and defense-linked advisory groups as part of what he describes as a long-running atmospheric intervention framework.

Kirby argues that solar radiation management discussions are not theoretical exercises. He points to rising aluminum and barium readings in public data, retired pilot testimony, and internal whistleblower accounts. He frames compartmentalization as the reason large systems function without widespread disclosure.

The conversation moves through funding mechanisms, black budgets, ionospheric research, atmospheric modeling, and the intersection of artificial intelligence with environmental engineering. This episode presents his documented claims and the historical references that shape his conclusions.

Website: https://peterakirby.com/

Book: Chemtrails Exposed: A New Manhattan Project

