The Tenpenny Files with guest, Marc Girardot

Marc Girardot argues that the problem begins with the needle. He describes how intramuscular injection cuts through capillaries and allows a portion of the dose to enter circulation immediately, traveling through the heart, lungs, and central arteries before dispersing into organs.

He explains how each heartbeat fragments the injected bolus into micro-boluses that strike endothelial cells. He traces thrombosis, capillary leakage, and blood-tissue barrier breakdown to this mechanical event. He connects pancreatic leakage to insulin dysregulation, neurodegeneration to barrier failure in the brain, and systemic inflammation to vascular injury.

He attributes outcome variability to injection speed, location, organ sensitivity, and regenerative capacity. He proposes that stem cell contamination may underlie malignancy and that intestinal barrier compromise may contribute to obesity.

The delivery route becomes the central variable in bio-distribution, with consequences that extend far beyond the muscle.

Important Links:

Substack: The Bolus Theory Series

Book: The Needle’s Secret

X: @GirardotMarc

Today's Show Sponsors:

Detox Spray

Since endothelial exposure and systemic toxin burden are central to the Bolus Theory, ongoing detoxification support is relevant for managing circulating toxic load and environmental exposure.

Natto-Clear

Discussed in the context of fibrinolytics, this aligns with the conversation around dissolving excess fibrin and addressing thrombosis linked to endothelial damage.

Cardio Miracle

Positioned as nitric oxide and vascular support, this connects directly to circulation, oxygen delivery, and endothelial repair discussed throughout the episode.

Tenpenny Prime Membership

For listeners seeking deeper education on vaccine science, vascular injury, and immune response, the Prime Membership provides continued study through white papers and expert sessions.

