The Tenpenny Files with guest, Marc Beckman

Marc Beckman is not warning about AI in abstract terms. He is exposing how AI is already reshaping power, privacy, labor, childhood development, geopolitics, infrastructure, education, authorship, and sovereignty, while the public is distracted by surface-level fear narratives.

The tension is not “AI good vs AI bad.” The tension is who controls it, who is protected, who is exposed, and who is being quietly outpaced.

This conversation brings artificial intelligence out of speculative debate and into present reality. We reveal how influence and ownership are already shifting beneath everyday life. So who is in charge? Children are engaging with predictive systems and creators are losing control of their work. Data is quietly crossing borders to professions like those in the legal and medical fields are being reshaped without warning, this episode exposes information you are NOT seeing in public forums and not being given informed consent for.

This discussion focuses on awareness and understanding. The goal is to be literate, and to comprehend the consequences. Artificial intelligence is not waiting for our permission, and understanding how it operates has become a form of self-protection.

Some Future Day: How AI Is Going to Change Everything – Marc Beckman

This episode gives you the framework. The book gives you the depth. Beckman’s Some Future Day expands on the systems discussed here, tracing how artificial intelligence reshapes power, work, authorship, infrastructure, and governance in ways that are already unfolding in real time. Watching this conversation sharpens your awareness. Reading the book equips you to understand how these shifts connect and how to think several steps ahead as AI becomes embedded across everyday life.

