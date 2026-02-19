The Tenpenny Files with guest, Jonathan Butcher

America has been described as irreparably divided. Media narratives predict civil unrest and ideological fracture. Jonathan Butcher’s nationally representative survey challenges that premise.

Across questions on racial preferences, gender policy in schools, and civics education, consistent majorities emerge. Opposition to race-based admissions aligns with recent Supreme Court rulings. Majorities resist early-grade gender instruction and policies that exclude parents from decisions affecting their children. Strong support exists for teaching civics, character, and constitutional history.

At the same time, lawsuits over irreversible medical procedures for minors reshape the legal landscape. State legislatures adopt model policies while others expand educator discretion without parental consent. Civics scores stagnate as activism replaces instruction in foundational documents.

The divergence between institutional messaging and measurable public opinion forms the core tension explored in this conversation.

Important Links:

Website: Encounter Books

Book: The Polarization Myth: America’s Surprising Consensus on Race, Schools, and Sex

X: JM_Butcher

Share

Today’s Show Sponsors:

Prime Membership

Education reform, civic literacy, and parental sovereignty require sustained study. Prime Membership provides ongoing white papers and expert masterclasses that deepen understanding of policy, constitutional structure, and long-term civic responsibility.

Zero Accountability (book)

Institutional drift and bureaucratic insulation shape education and health policy alike. This book examines how systems evade responsibility, reinforcing themes raised in the discussion of federal overreach and regulatory expansion.

Leave a comment