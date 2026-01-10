The Tenpenny Files with guest, John Beaudoin

John Beaudoin reveals kidney failure deaths, altered death records, and blocked accountability

Even with my years of research, John Beaudoin’s work took me deeper into data I had already been studying. It confirms what I said would happen years ago, outcomes I understood scientifically but still prayed I was wrong. His documentation shows those predictions unfolding in real time, recorded plainly inside official death records.

This conversation centers on what most people were never told to look for.

As public attention narrowed to myocarditis, acute kidney failure rose alongside excess deaths across age groups, sexes, and health status, including people with no prior kidney disease. Those patterns become clear when events are followed through time rather than averaged away by models that hide cause and effect.

John Beaudoin obtained more than 1.6 million official death records and traced what changed, when it changed, and what followed. Sudden kidney injury increased after specific hospital drug protocols and financial incentives were introduced. The same sequence appeared across multiple states. Death certificates reflected one account, while the underlying data showed something very different.

This narrowing of focus plays a role in shaping public perception. A limited injury category is acknowledged and absorbed into official warnings, while broader organ damage and excess deaths remain outside investigation. The larger safety narrative holds, and accountability never arrives.

John also explains why this evidence never reached the courts. He details how altered records supported mandates, how standing doctrine repeatedly blocked legal challenges, and why his petition before the Supreme Court reaches beyond Covid. What he exposes raises serious questions about whether institutions still function to correct harm once it occurs.

This matters to me because I’ve watched these mechanisms unfold for years. It should matter to you because this pattern is not isolated. It is happening widely, with evidence ignored and responsibility avoided.

Pay close attention. What John documents here is still unfolding.

Important Links:

X: JohnBeaudoinSr

Facebook: John Paul Beaudoin Sr.

Rumble: The Last Boomer Podcast or johnbeaudoinsr

Books: TheRealCdC.com

Company: Summa Logica LLC

Substack: The Real CdC

