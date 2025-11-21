The Tenpenny Files with guest, John Richardson

Every once in a while, I meet someone whose story cuts straight to the core of what’s wrong with modern medicine – and what’s possible when truth refuses to die. John A. Richardson Jr. is one of those people.

John’s father, Dr. John A. Richardson, was a California physician who dared to challenge the medical establishment in the 1970s. His crime? Offering his cancer patients an alternative therapy known as Laetrile, or Vitamin B17 – a naturally derived compound that was showing remarkable promise. For that act of compassion, he was raided, arrested, smeared, and stripped of his license. His real offense wasn’t malpractice – it was defiance. He put patients over profit, and the system made him pay for it.

Now, decades later, his son is carrying that same torch. As Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of Operation World Without Cancer and Richardson Nutritional Center, John Jr. is on a mission to finish what his father started: to expose the medical monopoly that buried natural cancer therapies, and to build a healthcare model where choice, education, and healing take precedence over censorship and corporate greed.

This conversation will shake every assumption you’ve been taught about medicine, cancer, and the limits of “acceptable” science. John and I dive deep into the questions the medical elite don’t want you to ask:

Why were doctors never taught natural therapies like Vitamin B17 in medical school?

How has Big Pharma shaped the entire healthcare “menu,” pushing only patented treatments while outlawing natural ones?What role do kickbacks, incentives, and indoctrination play in keeping the system profitable but patients sick?

And most importantly – what would healthcare look like if doctors were truly free to offer every option available, not just the ones that fill corporate pockets?

John’s story is more than history – it’s a warning and a blueprint. A warning of how far the medical-industrial complex will go to silence truth, and a blueprint for reclaiming medicine as it was meant to be: for healing, not for profit.

This interview is about legacy, courage, and the unwavering belief that a world without cancer isn’t just a dream – it’s the future we’ve been denied. Until now.

Order Apricot Seeds HERE with coupon code DRT and save 10%

