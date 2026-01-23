The Tenpenny Files with guest, Joel Salatin

Food Is Expensive for a Reason Few People Understand

Farming feels out of reach for most people. Food feels expensive and disconnected. Joel Salatin explains why those two realities are linked.

This conversation breaks down how farms actually succeed or fail. Salatin explains why debt destroys opportunity, why buying land too early often ends the dream, and why owning the customer matters more than scale. He speaks directly about regulation, food policy, and why convenience food now dominates the market.

If you want to understand how food systems work, why small producers struggle, and where real leverage exists, this episode will change how you evaluate both farming and food.

Important Links:

Books: https://polyfaceshop.com/BOOKS-&-DVDS-c43252175

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Polyfacefarm

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/polyfacefarm?igsh=MTB6aHQ3NzlxcnUyeQ==

