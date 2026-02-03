The Tenpenny Files with guest, Jared Knott

Most disasters don’t happen because nobody knew but rather because they happen because warnings were seen and ignored.

Jared Knott lays out how history repeatedly turns on information that was available at the time and dismissed anyway. He explains how an unlocked gate ended the Roman Empire and how a missing key played a role in the sinking of the Titanic. He also shows how medical authority rejected basic hygiene while people died from preventable causes. In every case, the damage followed decisions that were already made.

This conversation matters because the same behavior is still shaping events today. Warnings surface and institutions push them aside until outcomes are locked in. When consequences become impossible to deny, responsibility fades and explanations change. The pattern stays intact even as circumstances look different on the surface.

This episode helps you recognize how that pattern operates now. The book shows how long it has already been shaping outcomes.

