The Tenpenny Files with guest, Gregory Wrightstone

Climate fear has been taught as fact, repeated as doctrine, and enforced through censorship. Gregory Wrightstone has reviewed the same climate data used to justify global policy, economic disruption, and generational anxiety, and what he found sharply contradicts the official narrative.

Wrightstone is a geologist, bestselling author, and Executive Director of the CO₂ Coalition. He is also an Expert Reviewer for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, giving him firsthand exposure to the data and modeling used to support claims of catastrophic warming. In this conversation, he explains why modest warming has historically aligned with human prosperity, why cold periods consistently coincide with collapse, and why predictive climate models continue to overstate risk when measured against observed reality.

The discussion moves beyond science into consequences. Wrightstone addresses the censorship faced by researchers who challenge consensus claims, the erasure of dissenting voices, and the growing anxiety among young people raised on narratives of inevitable collapse.

If climate fear has been used to justify economic destruction and agricultural shutdowns, it has also been driven into education systems that discourage inquiry and reward compliance. At the same time, it has fueled sweeping financial and government initiatives, mandates, restrictions, penalties, and new layers of taxation, all imposed in the name of an unquestionable narrative.

That raises unavoidable questions. What agenda benefits from governing through fear? What systems are being built on it? And what happens when the data tells a different story than the one being enforced?

The consequences will shape far more than the climate.

