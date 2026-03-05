The Tenpenny Files with guest, Emmy Robbin

Birth has become procedural in ways that few people stop to examine. Progress is defined by dilation, safety is defined by monitoring, and intervention often begins before the body has been allowed to complete its own design. In this episode, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny speaks with Emmy Robbin about what happens when the nervous system is no longer treated as central to labor.

The conversation moves through redemptive birth and vaginal birth after cesarean, induction culture, hospital pricing disparities, and the steady rise in cesarean rates. They examine how fear shifts physiology, how oxytocin is interrupted, and how layered interventions can create the very complications they aim to prevent. Hydration, glucose testing, and postpartum recovery are addressed as components of a much larger nervous system equation.

The underlying theme remains constant. Birth is not pathology. It is design. The implications of forgetting that extend far beyond the delivery room.

Book: Faithful Beginnings: A Doula’s Guide to Eliminating Fear and Birthing with Confidence



Pregnancy and neonatal health unfold within a toxic environment that was acknowledged during sponsor discussion. Detox support is positioned as foundational preparation before conception and during long-term maternal stewardship.

Nervous system regulation requires mineral sufficiency. Trace minerals support cellular communication and resilience, which aligns directly with the episode's emphasis on neuroendocrine balance in conception and birth.

