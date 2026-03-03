Dr. Elizabeth Mumper practiced pediatrics throughout the COVID years and observed clinical patterns that did not fully align with the intensity of the public narrative.

Healthy children appeared to face lower statistical risk than media messaging suggested, yet developmental shifts surfaced in infants born during lockdown. Adolescents began screening positive for anxiety and depression at levels rarely seen in previous decades. Academic regression followed prolonged isolation, and the psychological impact extended beyond the classroom.

mRNA injections entered pediatric schedules while long-term inflammatory implications remained unsettled. Institutional authorities maintained firm public positions even as observations inside clinics accumulated. For a physician experienced in neurodevelopmental disorders and vaccine injury history, these developments intersected with concerns that long predated the pandemic.

The headlines faded. The clinical patterns remain.

