The Tenpenny Files with guest, Drew Miller

Drew Miller outlines systemic fragility embedded in modern America. He documents how supply chains operate without buffer capacity and how urban density magnifies disruption. He explains that public confidence often rests on uninterrupted logistics that lack redundancy.

He traces the psychological resistance to preparation and connects it to historical patterns where collapse unfolded gradually. He details household-level civil defense strategies that assume delayed institutional response. Food storage, bug-out planning, and communication redundancy form a structured framework for families facing instability.

He frames preparedness as responsibility anchored in stewardship. He argues that skill acquisition reshapes vulnerability when systems strain. His analysis presents collapse as a measurable progression of breakdowns rather than a singular event.

