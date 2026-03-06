The Tenpenny Files with guest, Dr. Bill Ormston

A dog in acute pain receives a single adjustment and walks normally the next day. A controlled chicken study demonstrates measurable growth differences between adjusted and non adjusted birds. A deer presumed to have a broken neck stands after atlas correction and returns to the wild.

Dr. Bill Ormston explains these cases through the lens of nerve interference and structural alignment. He describes birth as a universal traumatic event and identifies the atlas as a frequent point of dysfunction. Research on nerve transmission and inflammation frames the clinical discussion.

The conversation expands into livestock, professional rodeo bulls, breeder protocols, and credentialed training standards. Animal chiropractic is presented as a structural discipline grounded in function.

If structural interference can alter mobility, performance, growth rates, and even food production timelines, the implications extend far beyond pain management.

This conversation may change how you see your veterinarian, your livestock, and your own assumptions about health.

