The Tenpenny Files with guest, Dr. Christina Crenshaw

Justice now circulates as a slogan detached from definition, enforced through narrative rather than moral coherence. Dr. Christina Crenshaw examines how this shift occurred and why it carries consequences that cannot be ignored.

She traces justice back to a biblical framework grounded in creation, fall, redemption, and restoration, where responsibility begins with moral truth rather than social identity. From witnessing human trafficking in plain sight to examining the rise of postmodernism and critical theories, she documents how justice was redirected into ideology.

The discussion follows the generational impact of this transformation, particularly among Gen Z, where justice language functions as belief system while mental health declines and spiritual hunger grows. Historical examples of Christian engagement with injustice reveal a model rooted in accountability rather than accusation.

The pressure remains unresolved as justice continues to be demanded without agreement on truth.

Important Links:

Instagram: drchristinacrenshaw

X: CrenshawPhD

Book: Redeeming Justice: Reclaiming God’s Vision for Doing Good in the World

Share

Today’s Show Sponsors:

Detox Spray

Environmental exposure and toxic burden were discussed in relation to neurological recovery and long term health. Detox support aligns with reducing background stress on the body during recovery.

Prime Membership

Ongoing education supports informed decision making for families navigating complex health systems and long term recovery pathways.

Zero Accountability (book)

Themes of institutional deflection and moral diffusion parallel the discussion of justice detached from responsibility. This resource expands that examination across systems.

Leave a comment