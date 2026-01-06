The Tenpenny Files with guest, Dr. Bryan Ardis

Dr. Bryan Ardis connects hospital deaths, nicotine immunity, and a buried body of research no one wants examined.

I’ve spent years questioning what never made sense about COVID. The symptoms. The hospital outcomes. The long-term damage that continues to show up years later.

I’m joined by Dr. Bryan Ardis, whose book Moving Beyond the COVID-19 Lies documents what he uncovered by following hospital protocols, research trails, and long-haul injury patterns that continue to affect millions.

We move into nationwide treatment mandates, long-term symptom timelines, nicotine research, venom pathways, and why post-COVID diagnoses expanded into neurological, psychiatric, clotting, and immune conditions. The conversation reflects years of firsthand experience and a shared willingness to stay with the harder parts of the record.

If you’re still dealing with lingering symptoms or unanswered questions, this discussion provides critical context for understanding what may still be affecting your health.

Listen closely.

Follow Dr. Bryan Ardis’ work at:

Website: The Dr. Ardis Show

Book: Moving Beyond The COVID-19 Lies

