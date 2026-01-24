Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

The Tenpenny Files with guest, Dr. Amy Hayek

Why Animal Decline Is Predictable Long Before Diagnosis
Jan 24, 2026

Animals do not fail without warning.

They signal long before breakdown occurs.

In this Tenpenny Files discussion, holistic veterinarian Dr. Amy Hayek explains why illness and injury follow predictable patterns tied to environment, metabolism, nervous system interference, and seasonal stress. The conversation exposes why modern veterinary care often misses early signals, why diagnostics lag behind biology, and why wellness is replaced with crisis management.

This episode reframes animal health as something observable, measurable, and preventable when patterns are understood rather than ignored.

Important Links:

Schedule a call with Dr. Amy: https://callaces.as.me/dramytime

Animal Chiropractic Education Source: www.animalchiropracticeducation.com

All Creatures Every Spine, PLLC: www.allcreatureseveryspine.com

