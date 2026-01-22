The Tenpenny Files with guest, Dr. Andrew Wakefield

For years, questioning vaccines destroyed careers. Doctors were ridiculed, canceled, and pushed out. Research into harm stalled. Debate ended. That system is no longer holding in the same way.

In this conversation, Dr. Andrew Wakefield and Dr. Sherri Tenpenny explain why questions once dismissed are now reaching the highest levels of government. They discuss specific vaccines, documented research, clinical findings, and how public health authority and law were used to shut inquiry down. They also explain why those same issues are now reappearing through hearings, records, and legal review.

This is not a retrospective. It is a real-time conversation about what has changed, what is being examined now, and what that shift means for vaccine policy, safety claims, and public trust.

If you have wondered why this topic refuses to disappear, this conversation explains why.

Listen now.

