The Tenpenny Files with guest, Dr. Joel Wallskog

I’ve met countless doctors over the years who have dedicated their lives to helping others but few stories are as sobering – or as powerful – as that of Dr. Joel Wallskog.

Dr. Wallskog was a highly respected orthopedic surgeon, performing complex joint replacements and giving his patients the gift of restored mobility. His career was thriving – until one decision changed everything. Following an mRNA COVID-19 vaccination, he developed transverse myelitis, a devastating spinal cord injury that abruptly ended his surgical career and left him permanently disabled.

What happened next revealed not only the personal toll of medical injury but the institutional failure of the very system sworn to “do no harm.” When Joel sought help, the agencies he trusted – the CDC, FDA, and NIH – dismissed him. Rather than being met with compassion, he was met with silence, gaslighting, and systemic denial. But instead of retreating, he rose.

Dr. Wallskog turned tragedy into purpose, co-founding React19, a nonprofit now representing over 39,000 vaccine-injured individuals worldwide. Their mission is nothing short of revolutionary: to bring truth, data, and compassion to a public health establishment that has refused to acknowledge its own casualties. Through research, advocacy, and grants, React19 has become a lifeline for those abandoned by the system – and a challenge to the medical-industrial complex that continues to deny their reality.

In our conversation, Dr. Wallskog and I will dig deep into the hard truths behind the headlines and explore the questions too many are afraid to ask:

What happens when doctors themselves become the patients – and the system turns its back?

Why are agencies like the CDC and FDA still denying, downplaying, and deflecting legitimate reports of injury?

What legal and legislative reforms are needed to replace the PREP Act and restore accountability?

How can React19 pave the way for transparency, research integrity, and meaningful patient care?

And how do we begin to rebuild trust in medicine when truth itself has become the enemy?

This isn’t just another medical story – it’s a moral one. Dr. Joel Wallskog’s courage is a reminder that when science loses its soul, it takes individuals of conscience to fight for its redemption.

This is a conversation that demands to be heard.

Important Links:

React19

Film – Inside mRNA Vaccines

Film – Inside the Vaccine Trials

More info – https://www.vaccinetrialstories.com

