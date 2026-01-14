The Tenpenny Files with guest, Donica Hudson

I first paid attention to Donica Hudson after a federal lawsuit brought her into the public eye. What stood out wasn’t the case itself, but how quickly children’s safety, parental rights, and constitutional protections were pushed aside once government policy took priority.

What came next mattered even more. Pressure arrived quietly. Doors closed. Warnings came without names attached. Donica found herself navigating a system that had no interest in dialogue or protection once questions were raised.

That experience became the doorway into much deeper work. Donica began documenting how faith, medicine, and governance now operate together, how trauma language is used to suppress resistance, and how spiritual authority is neutralized when compliance becomes the goal. She traces how medical power evolved into one of the most effective tools for shaping behavior without open force.

Our conversation moves into covenant law, pharmakeia, and the systems quietly influencing public life. Donica explains why Pray America Great was written as a strategy rather than a comfort, and why recognizing these patterns may be one of the most urgent steps left.

