The Tenpenny Files with guest, Corey Miller

American universities no longer function as neutral centers of learning. Corey Miller documents how ideological frameworks entered academic institutions, restructured authority, and reshaped entire disciplines. What began as philosophical shifts became operational systems enforced through hiring, credentialing, and administrative expansion.

Critical theory reframed knowledge, morality, and identity, establishing moral hierarchies that displaced shared standards. These ideas migrated from humanities into science, medicine, education, and theology, extending their reach far beyond campus boundaries.

The effects moved downstream into schools, churches, corporations, and families. Political interventions altered appearances while institutional machinery continued operating beneath the surface. Faculty ratios collapsed intellectual diversity, while enforcement mechanisms ensured compliance.

Miller explains why reform efforts fail when they ignore origins. He traces how patient infiltration outlasts leadership changes. He describes why cultural consequences now appear unavoidable. The pressure continues to build because the source remains intact.

