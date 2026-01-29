The Tenpenny Files with guest, Chef Pete Evans

Most people believe they are eating better than ever, yet outcomes continue to move in the opposite direction. Foods marketed as healthy have become familiar and trusted even as energy declines, metabolic issues rise, and confidence around what nourishment actually means continues to erode.

In this conversation, Pete Evans explains how cooking was gradually removed from daily life, how ultra-processed products filled that space, and why returning food preparation to the home changes more than physical health. As the structure shaping modern food choices becomes clearer, long-held assumptions begin to lose their grip, especially around what it means to eat responsibly inside a system that no longer supports health.

If eating better has not translated into better health, this conversation provides the context most discussions avoid and helps explain why that disconnect persists.

Links:

Website: peteevanschef.com

Book: The MAHA Cookbook - Taking Charge of Your Health with Vibrant, Whole Foods

X: https://x.com/peteevanschefx

IG: https://www.instagram.com/chefpeteevans/

Today's Show Sponsors:

Foundational vascular and metabolic support remains important as dietary changes stabilize inflammation, circulation, and energy production, particularly for those already experiencing fatigue or blood sugar instability. This is our recommendation: www.CardioMiracle.com/drt

I use the cellular and gut detox pack found here (with a huge discount build in for your first order): pack.drtdetox.com

Want to aim towards your Prime Health this year and forever? Sign up here to take your health back into your own hands: PrimeMembership.drtenpenny.com

These tools do not replace food. They support the body while food reclaims its role.



