The Tenpenny Files with guest, Celeste Solum

Health policy has become a pathway for control, often without resistance. Traceability, One Health, and digital identity now function as a system that narrows personal freedom while most people never see their strategy or the shift taking place.

Celeste Solum joins me to trace how systems originally designed for animals and agriculture expanded into human health, biology, and civic life. She explains when traceability moved from concept into mandate, how compliance was conditioned through familiar policies, and why digital identity now sits at the center of healthcare, environment, and administration.

We also discuss artificial intelligence, synthetic virtual twins, and the quiet transfer of legal recognition away from physical human existence. This conversation does not offer reassurance. It offers clarity about a system already in place and the cost of ignoring it.

You can follow Celeste at:

Website: https://celestialreport.com/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CelesteSolum

X: https://twitter.com/celestialreport

Books:

Electromagnetic Radiation Protection Solutions

The 7- Thunders Revealed

Inspirational Homestead Recipes

Share

Today’s Show Sponsors:

Natto-Clear

Often used when discussions involve vascular stress, biological debris, and post-exposure recovery as part of a broader support strategy. natto.drtenpenny.com

Gut and Parasite Support

The gut controls mood, irritation, frustration, and emotional reactivity. A strong gut brain axis creates patience, steadiness, and emotional leadership inside the home. This stabilizes men and the relationships around them. para3.drtdetox.com

Prime Membership

For ongoing education, expert training, and deeper health literacy moving into 2026, Prime Membership provides structured learning and preparedness. primemembership.drtenpenny.com

Trace Minerals

Mineral depletion weakens detox pathways and stress resilience. Trace mineral support helps rebuild the foundation needed for recovery and adaptation. fulvic.drtenpenny.com

Leave a comment