The Tenpenny Files with guest, Brian Reisinger

The American family farm has been disappearing at a pace rarely acknowledged outside rural communities. Brian Reisinger brings this loss into focus through generational experience and historical documentation, tracing how economic pressure, policy design, and consolidation reshaped agriculture over a century.

He details how farmers became price takers inside globalized systems, facing rising input costs, shrinking margins, and diminishing leverage while food production concentrated into fewer hands. The conversation follows how weakened supply chains contribute to food price volatility, health consequences, and national vulnerability as land ownership shifts away from families.

Reisinger explains why most remaining farms are still family run, sustained through off farm work and economic strain, and why that structure leaves little room for succession. The result is a narrowing window where food security, land control, and rural livelihoods intersect under unresolved pressure.

Important Links:

Book: Land Rich, Cash Poor: My Family’s Hope and the Untold History of the Disappearing American Farmer

Share

Today’s Show Sponsors:

AquaTru Water Filter

Water quality intersects directly with agricultural runoff, infrastructure strain, and household exposure. Clean water access supports resilience where supply chains and environmental pressures converge.

Detox Spray

Environmental exposure and toxic burden were discussed in relation to neurological recovery and long term health. Detox support aligns with reducing background stress on the body during recovery.

Prime Membership

Ongoing education supports informed decision making for families navigating complex health systems and long term recovery pathways.

Leave a comment