The Tenpenny Files with guest, Booker Scott

Artificial intelligence did not arrive overnight. It developed quietly across decades while embedding itself into education, finance, employment, and national security. Booker Scott traces that progression from early origins to the accelerating pursuit of Artificial General Intelligence, where technologists attempt to simulate human consciousness without defining it.

He recounts a 2014 conversation with Martine Rothblatt about the coming demand for robot rights and the legal implications once machines replicate emotion. The idea of personhood assigned to silicon entities no longer sits on the fringe. Scott advances a proposal for a 28th Amendment to define a human by unique DNA and reserve constitutional rights to that definition.

As AI restructures society, the legal architecture surrounding it remains undefined. The pace of innovation continues while guardrails lag behind, and the question of who holds rights inside a digital future presses forward without pause.

Book: The Fight For The Future of Humanity

