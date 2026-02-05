The Tenpenny Files with guest, Billy Bond

Land declared safe does not always behave that way. Billy Bond describes standing beside soil that smelled wrong, tested wrong, and produced symptoms that officials insisted did not exist. Floodwaters carried contamination through Western North Carolina while public messaging flattened the story into reassurance. What the land revealed refused to cooperate.

Bond moves beneath the surface into soil systems stripped of their living structure. He explains how modern management removes the organisms that regulate balance, leaving behind environments that appear productive while quietly failing. Animals weaken. Plants struggle. Inputs increase. The cause remains hidden until the soil is examined as a biological hierarchy rather than a chemical medium.

The pressure tightens around remediation that bypassed institutional pathways. Bond details how extremophile organisms and regionally adapted compost were applied in sequence, followed by repeated testing that documented changes few were prepared to acknowledge. Compounds described as permanent no longer appeared where treatment occurred.

The conversation expands into food systems built without feed contracts, fertilizer dependence, or fragile supply chains. Waste streams became inputs. Animals became processors. Fertility accumulated where depletion was expected.

What remains unresolved is why systems that restore land, food, and resilience continue operating outside public recognition, even when the evidence sits in the soil itself.

Watch the conversation before dismissing it.

Important Links:

Website: Perma Pastures Farm

Website: Soil Saviors

Instagram: @permapasturesfarm

YouTube: Perma Pastures Farm

Episode 385: The Top 10 Permaculture Tips That Save Us Real Money



Share

Today’s Show Sponsors:

Detox Spray

Environmental exposure appears repeatedly throughout this discussion, from floodborne contaminants to chemical residues dismissed as harmless. This spray is used as a daily tool to support the body’s handling of heavy metals and persistent pollutants during unavoidable exposure.

Fulvic Mineral Support

Soil depletion mirrors mineral depletion in people. Fulvic minerals are referenced here as a way to support cellular function when trace elements have been stripped from food systems and water sources.

AquTru Water Filter

Water contamination is an unspoken variable in many of the scenarios described. This filtration system supports reduction of chemical and industrial residues that bypass municipal assurances.

Leave a comment