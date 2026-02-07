The Tenpenny Files with guest, Alex Newman

Government education did not emerge as a neutral public service. It was constructed as a mechanism for redirecting authority away from families and faith, then normalized through law, funding, and enforcement.

Alex Newman traces how early ideological movements reframed schooling as a tool for reshaping belief and social order. Compulsory attendance laws transferred children from parental stewardship to state supervision, while early objections from educators documenting academic decline were recorded and ignored as control expanded.

Literacy instruction shifted in ways that weakened independent comprehension, producing dependency that was later treated as acceptable output. Financial interests reinforced these outcomes through curriculum design and teacher training, embedding worldview formation into daily instruction.

As federal agencies and international bodies aligned standards, spiritual instruction was removed and secular ideology was installed under the language of neutrality. The result appears in literacy data, cultural alignment, and the erosion of parental authority, leaving unresolved questions about responsibility and control.

Important Links:

Liberty Sentinel

The New American

Classical Conversations

