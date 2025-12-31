The Tenpenny Files with guest, Aaron Siri

When government agencies, billion-dollar pharmaceutical companies, and corporate media join forces to suppress information, it takes a rare kind of courage – and legal precision – to fight back. Aaron Siri, Managing Partner of Siri & Glimstad LLP, is one of the few who’s done it and won. As the attorney who compelled the FDA to release Pfizer’s hidden COVID-19 trial data and defended the constitutional rights of hundreds of thousands of Americans, Siri stands at the intersection of law, ethics, and the long-overdue reckoning with medical authoritarianism.

In this compelling conversation, I sit down with Siri to explore the deeply researched foundation of his new book, Vaccines, Amen, a work that dares to challenge the sacred cow of “settled science.” Together, we unpack the uncomfortable truth: the vaccine paradigm has become less about medicine and more about belief – a faith-based system enforced by censorship, coercion, and fear.

Drawing on years of courtroom battles, Siri reveals what few have dared to say aloud. Most vaccines were never properly tested against inert placebos. Critical safety data remains hidden from the public. And “informed consent,” once a cornerstone of medical ethics, has been reduced to a signature on a government form. His legal investigations expose how major institutions – from the FDA to the CDC – have shielded pharmaceutical interests at the expense of transparency and public health.

Key topics include:

The inside story of how the FDA was forced to release over 450,000 pages of Pfizer data – and what those pages actually revealed.

Why Siri believes the vaccine debate mirrors organized religion, complete with high priests, dogma, and heretics.

How courts are redefining the boundaries between medical freedom and state control.

The moral, scientific, and constitutional crisis at the heart of the modern public health system.

What every citizen can do to demand accountability and verify vaccine safety data for themselves.

This is not a polite conversation – it’s a seismic unveiling of truth at the edge of law, science, and human rights. Prepare for clarity. Prepare for conviction. This is Aaron Siri, unfiltered.

Follow Aaron’s work:

www.Sirillp.com

www.Sirillp.com/Aaron-siri

