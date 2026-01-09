The Tenpenny Files with guest, Gilda Carle

Something is happening to men in our society that almost no one is willing to say out loud. Male suicide is climbing at a pace that should terrify every parent and every community. Boys are growing up without fathers. Men are withdrawing from relationships, from society, and from the very idea of having a future. They are disappearing into silence. And according to Dr. Gilda Carle, none of this is accidental.

When she completed her book Real Men Don’t Go Woke, Dr. Gilda believed the publishing world would at least allow the conversation. Instead, a powerful New York agent gave her a truth that stunned even her. The agent said, word for word, I go to the big five publishers and they are all staffed with 30 year old women who are all woke. They will not publish an anti woke book.

That one sentence exposed a reality that runs far deeper than censorship. It revealed a cultural system that does not want men defended, does not want their pain acknowledged, and does not want their voices heard.

What happens when a society punishes boys for being boys? What happens when men are told they are toxic if they are strong and weak if they are gentle? What happens when men believe that no one wants them, no one respects them, and no one will ever listen?

Dr. Gilda joins Dr. Sherri Tenpenny with stories that most media outlets refuse to touch. She reveals how family courts separate capable fathers from their children. She explains why so many young men fear dating and marriage because one accusation can destroy a lifetime of work. She shares the disturbing online trend of women who openly cheer for higher male suicide rates. And she exposes how men are slowly stepping away from society because they do not believe it is safe to exist as a man anymore.

The most shocking part comes when Dr. Gilda describes what happens inside a man when he loses what she calls his capital I. The loss of identity. The loss of purpose. The loss of direction. When that inner collapse begins, everything around him falls with it. Families collapse. Marriages break. Communities fracture. The foundation of society begins to crumble.

This conversation isn’t a simple warning. It’s a turning point. Dr. Gilda draws from Sun Tzu’s Art of War to show men the exact strategies they can use to rebuild confidence, restore emotional clarity, and reclaim the strength that culture has tried to strip away. She also speaks directly to women about how they can help the men they love rise rather than fall.

If you want to understand the crisis that is quietly destroying our nation, you need to hear this conversation.

If you want hope for the future of men and boys, you cannot miss what Dr. Gilda reveals next.

Important Links:

Book: Real Men Don’t Go Woke

Website: https://drgilda.com/

X: https://x.com/DrGilda

