The Tenpenny Files with Gail Eisnitz

Most Americans have never seen the inside of a modern slaughterhouse. That is not an accident. It is the result of a system built on secrecy, speed, and silence. In this week’s Tenpenny Files conversation, investigative reporter Gail Eisnitz pulls that curtain back and shows us what has been buried for decades.

Gail explains how massive slaughter operations now process animals at speeds that defy logic. Conscious animals are routinely skinned or dismembered while fully aware of what is happening to them. Workers, many undocumented and desperate, describe the emotional destruction that follows them long after their shift ends. What Gail documents is not simply cruelty. It is industrialized violence.

She also reveals the hidden mechanism that reimburses producers with federal money when animals die in storms or extreme conditions, even when basic shelter was never provided. Hundreds of millions of dollars have been paid out through this silent pipeline, and almost no one in the public knows it exists.

But what elevates Gail’s new memoir beyond a typical exposé is the mystery running beneath the surface of her life. As she fought to expose the abuses inside these facilities, she was also fighting to understand her own failing vision, distorted perception, and the growing fear that her mind was breaking. More than one hundred doctors told her nothing was wrong. They were all wrong.

The diagnosis she eventually received is revealed at the climax of her book, and it reframes her entire life story.

This is a story of corruption, courage, and survival, and it deserves national attention.

Read, share, and prepare for your worldview to shift.

Important Links:

Website: www.GailEisnitz.com

Book: Out of Sight: An Undercover Investigator’s Fight for Animal Rights and Her Own Survival

HFA’s website: www.hfa.org

Suggested Products:

Share

Today’s Show Sponsors:

Zeolite – Heavy Metal Detox: Get your first bottle for only $14

Pure Body Gut and Cellular Detox Duo: Get your first pack for $39

Fulvic Minerals

Order your copy of Zero Accountability in a Failed System HERE

Leave a comment