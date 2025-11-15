The Tenpenny Files with Dr. Brian Hooker

Few voices in modern science have faced more resistance -or revealed more truth – than Dr. Brian Hooker. A biochemical engineer, researcher, and whistleblower ally, Dr. Hooker has spent more than two decades exposing what most scientists are too afraid to say out loud.

With a PhD in chemical engineering, over 70 peer-reviewed papers, and multiple patents to his name, Brian’s credibility is unquestionable. But it’s his personal story – his son’s vaccine injury and his unwavering pursuit of scientific integrity – that drives his life’s mission.

Dr. Hooker’s work with CDC whistleblower Dr. William Thompson in 2013-2014 blew the lid off the CDC’s vaccine safety research, revealing internal data manipulation that covered up links between the MMR vaccine and autism. That collaboration produced more than 10,000 pages of internal documents, led to the landmark documentary VAXXED, and sparked a global movement for transparency in medicine.

Now, as co-author of the New York Times best-seller Vax-Unvax: Let the Science Speak with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Dr. Hooker has once again put the data front and center – contrasting the health outcomes of vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals through meticulously sourced, peer-reviewed studies.

In our conversation, we pull back the curtain on what the public was never meant to see:

The shocking reason a CDC scientist risked everything to expose suppressed data.

Why the Institute of Medicine admitted that long-term safety studies on the full vaccine schedule “have not been done.”

How Vax-Unvax became the definitive scientific case for transparency – and why it terrified the establishment.

What’s next for vaccine safety under the new administration – and whether science can ever be reclaimed from politics.

How faith, courage, and data continue to fuel one man’s fight for the truth.

This isn’t a conversation about opinions – it’s about evidence, accountability, and the moral obligation to protect the next generation.

Join me as Dr. Brian Hooker and I expose what science truly says – and what the system has fought to bury for decades.

Dr. Hooker’s book HERE

