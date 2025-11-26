The Tenpenny Files with Denny LaVe

Most political conversations skim the surface. This one cuts straight into the fault lines beneath the country. Denny LaVé brings a story that does not flatter the system and does not protect the powerful. He exposes the hidden forces breaking American families, the silent collapse happening in men, and the truth about how childhood wounds, spiritual emptiness, and the disappearance of blue collar work have reshaped the nation more than any election ever has.

You hear what happens when trauma is ignored. You hear how instability in early life becomes the blueprint for addiction, compulsive behavior, failed marriages, and emotional collapse across entire communities. This is the side of America no politician talks about because doing so would force them to admit what they helped create.

You also hear a perspective almost no candidate will ever say out loud. Denny shows how faith, silence, discipline, and real interior work can rebuild a man faster than any prescription. He explains why so many people feel spiritually starved and mentally exhausted, and why true recovery requires a return to strength, responsibility, and meaning.

He takes you inside the world of blue collar America, where intelligence is measured in problem solving and perseverance, not certificates. The trades built this country, yet the ruling class treats the workers who hold it together as invisible. Denny reveals the cost of that blindness and what it will mean for the nation if it continues.

This episode is not inspirational. It is confrontational. It forces you to see what is breaking beneath your own life, your community, and your country. It gives you a way to understand the pain you have carried and the strength you have not yet claimed.

Do not listen passively. Listen with the intention to act.

Today’s Show Sponsors:

Friday Focus newsletter

Zeolite – Heavy Metal Detox: Get your first bottle for only $14

Pure Body Gut and Cellular Detox Duo: Get your first pack for $39

Para-Shield - Advanced Herbal Cleanse to detox the gut, strengthen natural defenses, support digestive balance, and eliminate pesky intruders: Get your first bottle for $15

Gluco-Control – control cravings and blood sugar spikes - FOR A LIMITED TIME GET IT FOR ONLY $10

NEW Telo-Vital - A Revolutionary Anti-Aging Protocol: Get your first bottle for $49

Opti Supplements & Dr.T Apparel and Gifts: 10% off with code DRT10

Walking With God book

My Pillow – Save up to 67% with code DRT

Share

Leave a comment