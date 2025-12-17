The Tenpenny Files with Dennis Kneale

There is a moment in every city’s story when decline isn’t gradual anymore, it becomes a free fall. Portland has reached that moment. And award-winning journalist Dennis Kneale joins me to explain why what happened there is not just a local crisis, but a national warning every American needs to hear.

Kneale has been walking the streets, interviewing residents, talking to business owners who have been retaliated against simply for speaking honestly, and gathering data that tells a chilling story:

A billion dollars in taxable income leaving annually.

Public safety in collapse.

Businesses fleeing.

Young talent escaping.

An ideological machine that punishes anyone who questions it.

His upcoming book, Ore-Goners, documents this unraveling in ways most media outlets refuse to touch.

But here’s the deeper truth:

What destroyed Portland is already infecting other cities.

The same policies, the same denial, the same refusal to enforce basic safety and accountability, it’s happening in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Baltimore, and smaller cities that still believe they’re immune.

We are not witnessing isolated decline. We are witnessing a pattern.

And as Dennis explains, this pattern accelerates when people stay silent.

This is a must-watch episode. Not because it’s about politics, but because it’s about survival, sovereignty, and the future of American communities.

At the end, I share resources to help you stay centered, prepared, and mentally strong in turbulent times. The world is changing. Now is the time to strengthen your foundation.

