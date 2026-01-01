The Tenpenny Files with Blake Watkins

Blake Watkins does not treat the David and Goliath account as a children’s story. He treats it as a battlefield manual that has been sitting in plain sight.

With a mind trained in engineering and a heart shaped in ministry, Blake approaches the Goliath narrative the same way he handled real world systems in the industrial world. He looks for the blueprint, the repeated pattern, the hidden mechanism behind intimidation and spiritual sabotage.

In this conversation, Blake reveals why the ancient showdown in the Valley of Elah feels eerily familiar today. Do the Goliath’s tactics still operate in the lives of believers? Learn how the enemy relies on fear, shock, and psychological dominance long before a fight ever begins. Blake breaks open word studies and scriptural layers that expose the deeper meaning behind the armor, the weapons, and the strategy David used to dismantle a giant who was never supposed to fall.

Are you tired of feeling spiritually outmatched? This is a wake up call. Blake explains how authority is recovered, how courage is built, and how a believer steps into the field knowing the giant has already miscalculated the outcome.

This episode is perfect for anyone searching for spiritual clarity, practical strategy, and proof that ancient texts still speak directly into modern warfare of the heart and mind.

Meet our Guest:

Blake Watkins is a licensed Professional Engineer and minister whose life blends technical problem solving with deep biblical study. After earning a Master’s degree in Engineering, he worked as an electrical engineer and later supervised teams in a Fortune 100 chemical company. During those years he served as a deacon and preacher, teaching creation science and biblical worldviews with the same precision he brought to the engineering world. He even built a full model of Noah’s ark as part of his teaching.

After two decades in industry, Blake stepped into full time ministry and developed an Ephesians 6 based curriculum for addiction recovery and spiritual strength. He later returned to engineering and moved to Texarkana while continuing to teach weekly Bible studies. Today he lives in Sand Springs, Oklahoma, working as a Principal Electrical Engineer for a major natural gas company. Blake still teaches Sunday School and online studies with his wife, Jennie. The couple have been married since 1978 and remain active in local church ministry and community building.

