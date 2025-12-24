The Tenpenny Files with Anina Swan

There are stories that stay buried because remembering them would force an entire community to face what it ignored. When Anina Swan began recovering pieces of her childhood, the truth that surfaced exposed a predator who slipped through trusted spaces with ease. His reputation shielded him, allowing him access to children without resistance. No one questioned him. No one imagined the danger standing in front of them.

Her memories returned slowly, pulling her back into years she could not account for. Each new piece carried shock, disbelief, and an ache she had no words for. The pressure around her was immense. People dismissed her pain. Others refused to consider that someone they admired could be capable of the violence she described. Yet the truth kept rising, no matter who tried to silence it.

She explains trauma as something that sinks deep enough to distort time and reality. It leaves survivors unsure of what to trust as the past begins to surface. Through the confusion, her faith was the one steady force that did not shift. It anchored her when everything else fell apart.

This episode exposes how predators hide inside the roles that seem safest. It reveals why entire years can vanish from a survivor’s memory. It shows what happens when a woman finally confronts what was stolen from her. Once you hear her story, you will understand how easily darkness hides in ordinary places, and why reclaiming the truth can feel like surviving the trauma all over again.

Meet our guest:

Anina Swan is a retired art teacher, an advocate for children and women, and the author of Alligator in the Ocean. She has spent her life coaching youth in gymnastics, soccer, and skiing, and volunteering at camps for children recovering from cancer. She has led discussions on childhood exploitation, abuse, trafficking, depression, guilt, and self harm.

For nearly twenty years, she carried no conscious memory of the violence she endured as a child. When the truth surfaced, it revealed a predator who operated with complete freedom inside her community. Her journey through traumatic amnesia, resurfacing memories, spiritual confusion, and eventual confrontation is now at the center of her mission to protect children and support survivors.

Through her work, she helps families recognize early signs of predatory behavior and understand how deeply trauma can shape the mind. Her message is one of clarity, courage, and spiritual endurance in the face of horrors that many would rather deny.

Links:

aninaswan.com

www.alligatorintheocean.com

Book: www.barnesandnoble.com/w/alligator-in-the-ocean-anina-swan/1147051658

