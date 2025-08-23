For years, I’ve said that one day the truth would finally break through—that one day, the establishment would have no choice but to acknowledge the very concerns parents and doctors like me have been raising for decades.

That day has arrived.

The Task Force on Safer Childhood Vaccines, first created by Congress in 1986 and quietly disbanded in 1998, is back. Thanks to the persistence of parents, advocates, and leaders such as Sec. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., HHS has reinstated this panel to examine vaccine safety, adverse reactions, and the system that has failed many for far too long.

In a second, but equally important move, the CDC has set up a new COVID-19 Vaccine Working Group to be chaired by MIT professor Retsef Levi, the outspoken voice on the CDC’s newly formed vaccine advisory committee (ACIP) panel. Working Groups (WGs) are subgroups within the ACIP. They are created to give guidance and to augment the effectiveness of the ACIP’s decisions. A WG is given its direction, focus, and pace by the CDC Director and the Secretary of HHS.

The definition of this new COVID-19 WG includes, among other responsibilities, this directive:

The WG will also assist and support ACIP, in accordance with Section 1928 of the Social Security Act, to be able to establish and periodically review and, as appropriate, revise the list of immunization for administration to children and adolescents eligible to receive immunizations through the Vaccines for Children Program, along with schedules regarding the appropriate dose and dosing interval, and contraindications to administration of the pediatric immunization.

Under the guidance of Levi and his colleagues, this ACIP Working Group has been given latitude that no other committee has ever had. For the first time, federal advisers will investigate the unresolved issues that have dogged the COVID jabs since their rushed rollout in late 2020. They will be examining

the DNA contamination,

poor manufacturing standards,

the persistence of spike protein and mRNA in the body,

complications caused by immune class switching after boosters,

the lack of safety studies for the shot in pregnancy and for children,

cardiovascular complications,

turbo cancers in all age groups,

long-term disability,

and more.

The list of detrimental side effects is nearly endless. I hope the WG members will use the information in The Pfizer Papers as a place to start.

While its explosive formation wasn’t even mentioned in the media, the release of its Terms of Reference is a profound development. The Terms of Reference is a six-page document you must read...twice. And then, read between the lines.

Truth has a way of surviving the noise. We see the very government that allowed the fascist-like takeover of our health by Big Pharma being forced to resurrect the very committee designed to be a vaccine-safety watchdog. This forces the hand of the manufacturers back to the 1986 rules and forces them to look for ways to make vaccines “safe.”

Why This Matters

The reinstated Task Force will be led by NIH Sec, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, and will include the Commissioner of the FDA and the Director of the CDC. Its mission is simple but profound: improve safety surveillance, reduce adverse reactions, and issue reports to Congress. The first report is expected in two years.

Do you think they’ll find ways to inject foreign matter into infants “safer”? Even just one way?

Mainstream outlets like The Washington Post and Axios are already screeching the tires, rushing to do damage control. They are warning that this task force could “legitimize” vaccine concerns or “weaken confidence” in childhood immunization programs. If that’s their biggest concern, we should be celebrating the work the Task Force is taking on. For far too long, the establishment has put the ‘safe and effective’ marketing mantra above the truth about the poisons injected into both children and adults.

Sec. Kennedy has taken bold, even brave, steps to do what no one in seven months what other HHS leaders could not accomplish in four or even eight years:

Cancelled 22 research contracts worth $500 million, stopping further development of mRNA shots for respiratory illnesses. These vaccines have already been shown to fail miserably: they do not prevent disease and do not stop transmission.

Dismantled the CDC’s long-standing ACIP panel with obvious conflicts of interest, replacing it with individuals who aren’t just rubber stamps for Big Pharma.

Eliminated thimerosal from flu vaccines, a mercury-laden preservative that should never have been injected into the human body.

Launched a $50 million research effort using a "real‑world data platform" to study the cause(s) of the exploding autism epidemic, which now affects one in thirty-one children nationwide.

A Long Memory of Betrayal

To understand the significance of these changes, we must go back to 1986. When Congress gave carte blanche liability protection to vaccine manufacturers through the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, the Safety Task Force was set up at the same time to be a protective counterbalance, ensuring that vaccines were regularly investigated, monitored, and improved for safety. The 1986 Act also required HHS to keep Congress updated on vaccine safety.

In 42 U.S.C. § 300aa-27(c), titled “A Mandate for Safer Childhood Vaccines,” the rule says:

(a) General rule: In the administration of this part and other pertinent laws under the jurisdiction of the Secretary, the Secretary shall—

(1) promote the development of childhood vaccines that result in fewer and less serious adverse reactions than those vaccines on the market on December 22, 1987, and promote the refinement of such vaccines, and (2) make or assure improvements in, and otherwise use the authorities of the Secretary with respect to, the licensing, manufacturing, processing, testing, labeling, warning, use instructions, distribution, storage, administration, field surveillance, adverse reaction reporting, and recall of reactogenic lots or batches, of vaccines, and research on vaccines, in order to reduce the risks of adverse reactions to vaccines. (emphasis added)

The Secretary of HHS was required to send Congress a report every two years explaining the steps taken to make vaccines safer. The specific date mentioned in the statute—December 22, 1987—was added in a later amendment, but the rule for reporting to Congress every two years has stayed the same.

The Task Force was quietly dissolved in 1998, and the vaccine schedule continued to expand—from three shots (MMR, DTP, and polio) in the 1980s, when the 1986 Act was passed, to more than 70 doses of more than 15 different vaccines by age 18 today. The system that was supposed to protect children instead protected industry.

How many reports did the Task Force submit between 1987 and 1998?

Zero.

How many reports did the HHS Secretary submit between 1998 and 2024?

Zero.

Hmmm.

I remember speaking at conferences over those years, presenting data on aluminum, thimerosal, the expanding number of vaccines, the exponential increase in toxic load from adjuvants and injected chemicals, with the resulting immune dysregulation, mitochondrial dysfunction, neurological complications, and more. Instead of engagement, I was often met with disbelief – I even had physicians walk out. Parents who dared to speak up were accused of fear-mongering or neglect. They knew something was wrong. They were right.

The Critics Are Panicking

The usual pro-vax pundits are already in an uproar. Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and one of the loudest, long-standing public vaccine apologists, warns this will “undermine trust.” Offit told Axios:

"He will do nothing to make vaccines safer. But that's not really his goal. His goal is to lessen their use... RFK Jr. will use this task force to legitimize his false claims about vaccine safety, which will then be used to manipulate the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program.

Former and current CDC officials are worried the new panel would be “biased” or lack the “right expertise.” Walter Orenstein, a former member of the Task Force when it was active in the 90s, told The Washington Post that the task force’s revamping raises the possibility of bringing on “people who are extremely biased, who don’t have accepted scientific credentials, who have conflicts of interest.”

Is this the pot calling the kettle black? It’s as though they are claiming that the previous pro-vaccine, pro-industry ACIP Committee members, with admitted conflicts of interest, were not biased. Really?

Translation? The entire industry is terrified that the real truth about the pediatric poisoning program (the vaccinations) will finally be exposed, and the “safe and effective” mantra will lose its hypnotic effect on an educated public.

And make no mistake—the panic in the establishment is revealing. If vaccines were safe as they claim, then scrutiny should reinforce confidence, not distract. But they know what will be exposed: The safety data is missing or skewed, the reporting systems are broken, and the injuries are real.

The Daily Beast called this a “win for anti-vaxxers.” I call it a win for Americans, perhaps all of humanity. For decades, thousands of parents have testified about injuries, filed reports with VAERS, and begged regulators to investigate—but they were ignored...or worse. With the formation of these two committees, parents and concerned practitioners have a chance to be heard.

What Comes Next

It’s almost poetic that this news comes during Vaccine Awareness Month. Every August, I remind readers why we must stay vigilant, why we must keep sharing our stories, and why we can’t let the pharmaceutical machine write our children’s futures. The timing feels providential.

I remember the countless parents who sat in my office, tears in their eyes, holding photos of children who changed overnight after a shot. The VAXXED bus toured America and gathered more than 3,000 signatures from brokenhearted parents while Polly Tommy, of Children’s Health Defense, listened and recorded every painful story. As I participated in open-forum Q &As across the country, for years on end, I remember thinking: one day, they won’t be able to bury this anymore.

Will the task force and the ACIP Working Group solve everything? No. Bureaucracies rarely deliver quick fixes. Reports can be buried, committees can be stalled, and political winds can shift. And the Pharma Industry will do everything to shame, stall, and undermine their findings.

But the symbolism is powerful: for the first time in over 25 years, the government is admitting—loudly and publicly—that vaccine safety deserves scrutiny. And it’s happening under the leadership of a man who has devoted his career to fighting corruption in medicine and government.

A Personal Note

For me, this is personal. I’ve spent twenty-five years digging into vaccine studies, exposing the cracks in the system, and standing alongside families whose lives were devastated by “safe and effective” shots. When I first began exposing the truth about what was coming through that needle, I was labeled by many as a “crazy conspiracy nut.” The name-calling has always reminded me of something my mom taught me when I was growing up:

“Sticks and stones can break your bones, but names can never hurt you.”

That has long inspired me to carry on, no matter what.

When I look back at my 25-year journey, from September 2000 until now, I’m reminded of the long road we’ve traveled together. I’ve written books, given countless lectures, been a guest on an endless radio shows and podcasts —sometimes to cheers, sometimes to boos. Through it all, I stayed rooted in one conviction: parents deserve better than blind trust in a broken system.

I think of the families who told me about a child’s first seizure, how their first words were lost, the endless chronic illnesses, the strain on their marriage, and the drain on their finances that has been ongoing for years after “routine” shots. I think of the parents who whispered, “We thought we were alone.”

Now, I think of the power of what happens when we connect those stories, shine light on the data, and refuse to back down. I am hopeful that the tide is turning. Families are finally being heard. The system is being forced to acknowledge what we’ve known all along.

And with leaders like Secretary RFK Jr. willing to stand in the gap, we are closer than ever to seeing real accountability within this broken system.

