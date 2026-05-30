The Soros Agenda - Rachel Ehrenfeld

Rachel Ehrenfeld believes Americans have been watching symptoms without seeing the system behind them.

In The Soros Agenda, Ehrenfeld examines how George Soros used political funding, activist networks, nonprofit structures, media influence, immigration activism, and criminal justice campaigns to push long-term social and political change inside the United States.

Dr. Tenpenny and Ehrenfeld connect local prosecutor races, NGO funding, drug legalization movements, media coordination, border activism, and ideological pressure campaigns into a larger framework most Americans never realized was operating simultaneously.

The conversation also explores terrorism financing, economic warfare, propaganda systems, narco-terrorism, cyber threats, and the free speech battle that helped lead to the SPEECH Act.

This leaves listeners with a much bigger question than George Soros himself.

How many systems shaping modern American life were already captured long before the public realized what was happening?

Important Links:

Book: The Soros Agenda

Book: Funding Evil

Book: Evil Money: The Inside Story of Money Laundering & Corruption in Government, Banks & Business

Book: Narcoterrorism

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Prime Membership

This conversation raises questions about institutional influence, discernment, media narratives, and long-term preparedness. Prime Membership aligns naturally for listeners seeking deeper education beyond mainstream framing.

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Themes of sovereignty, resilience, self-governance, and societal instability are central to this interview. Prep4Survival supports practical readiness and independent thinking in uncertain environments.

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