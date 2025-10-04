Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Allen
4h

Starting in the ' 1940s and up till 1960, trucks were spraying DDT in residential areas all summer-"polio season" with kids running behind. We know that DDT caused illness and paralysis clinically identical to polio. DDT was just one of many chemicals that was part of the "better living through chemistry" campaign of those years. Exposure to toxic chemicals really began decades earlier, again concurrent with the first outbreaks of polio, but during the 1940's and 50's, they were dosing lunchboxes and clothing with DDT.

Polio was already nearly gone by the time the vaccine was being mass administered, and it also wasn't caused by a virus it was caused by DDT and arsenic poisoning. The US sprayed 2 empire state buildings in the weight of pure DDT across this country and when they stopped, polio rates dropped in perfect tandem, coincidentally timed with the release of the vaccine. They sprayed the DDT in the face of children from fogger trucks as they ran down the street, swam in pools, ate at picnic tables, and even put it in the wallpaper in their homes. They inundated our environment with a known nerve toxin and blamed it on a manufactured virus. What's new... Polio is one of many Rockefeller pandemic psyops and too many people know it now to fall for this kind of propaganda fear mongering.

They changed the definition of polio to disguise the epidemic of post-polio vaccination paralysis.

They just called it aseptic meningitis or flaccid paralysis after the massive vaccine campaign was well underway and the disease continued. All those administered vaccines were for nothing but Pharma profits. Another big lie.

The same thing is happening today in India, where polio is eradicated but the number of paralyzed children is way up among inoculated children with double the mortality and the only thing that keeps bringing back "polio" is toxic vaccines from people like Bill Gates.

Crixcyon
5h

Congress is the most useless entity on the planet. A complete waste of time.

