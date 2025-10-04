A couple of weeks ago, I listened to the theater on the Hill via YouTube livestream — an inquisition of Secretary RFK Jr. dressed up as oversight — and it was brutal. Senators posturing with media sound bites, reciting the marketing slogan, “safe and effective,” and shouting about “life-saving vaccines.” The spin was delivered with conviction by members of Congress who obviously have never read a package insert, let alone learned anything about vaccines other than what the mainstream hammers over the airwaves. Meanwhile, real questions about the pediatric schedule and the ACIP meeting agenda, such as polio vaccines, why we give hepatitis B at birth, and why 28 vaccines are given in the first year of life, are dismissed without comment.

The medical establishment is furious that its Sacred Cows (vaccines) are being challenged. I looked it up: there are 1,010,894 active physicians in this country, of which 157,000 are family physicians,96,880 are pediatricians, and 54,000 are OB/Gyns. The physician groups are screaming loudly at even the suggestion of revisiting a schedule that stacks multiple doses of vaccines into a child’s earliest months of life, while all organs are still rapidly developing.

Why are they so defensive? Because the one-size-fits-all program is now based on religion (“I BELIEVE in vaccines”), not science, which is subject to scrutiny. Let’s look at the points they are blathering about.

Polio: The uncomfortable truth they won’t face

The Western Hemisphere was certified polio-free in 1994. The last case of wild polio in this hemisphere was reported in Peru in 1991. Yet American children still receive four doses of polio vaccine — doses that include inactivated viruses, extinct serotypes, calf bovine serum albumin, 2-phenoxyethanol, formaldehyde, neomycin, streptomycin, polymyxin B, traces of M-199 medium, and residual Vero (monkey kidney) cells. This cocktail is injected into infants to guard against a threat that doesn’t exist in the Western Hemisphere and rarely even exists internationally. In fact, YTD in 2025, only two countries in the world have reported cases of wild poliovirus: Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the oral polio vaccine has caused cases of acute flaccid paralysis in 38 countries, referred to as cVDPV2 (which stands for circulating Vaccine-Derived Poliovirus type 2). cVDPV2 comes from the type 2 strain in the oral polio vaccine that is mildly reactivated and can then cause flaccid paralysis. Scientists have warned for years that as long as the oral vaccine (OPV) is used, paralytic strains will circulate.

In mid-2024, one case (ONE!) of cVDPV2 was detected in Gaza for the first time in 25 years. It was found when wastewater samples were collected after a 10-month-old infant developed paralysis in his left leg. The Gaza health ministry declared a polio epidemic. UNICEF quickly organized and delivered 1.2 million doses of novel oral polio vaccine type 2 (nOPV2), a genetically engineered oral polio vaccine that is said to provide protection against type 2 poliovirus.

Then, between September 2024 and February 2025, three mass vaccination campaigns were undertaken to vaccinate more than 590,000 children 10 years of age and younger. As of October 2025, it should be no surprise that the “polio outbreak” is still ongoing since it is CAUSED by the oral polio vaccine.

These children didn’t need vaccines. They needed food, clean water, shelter, and safety. The CDC admits in its Pink Book, the poliovirus is a gastrointestinal infection. Approximately 70% of all polio infections in children are asymptomatic. More than 24% of exposures appear as the “stomach flu,” characterized by a slight fever, malaise, headache, and sore throat. Recovery was achieved within 72 hours, resulting in lifelong immunity. Less than 1% of all polio infections in children result in flaccid paralysis. Paralysis can be permanent, although total or partial recovery can occur. Weakness or paralysis present 12 months after onset is usually permanent. There were no reports of follow-up after the oral dose campaign, even though the WHO has previously published that every 1M doses of OPV can cause two cases of paralysis.

Hepatitis B at birth — policy divorced from common sense

Newborn hepatitis B shots are treated as injections of holy water rather than injections of toxic foreign matter. But look at the data: the immediate neonatal risk in domestic births is negligible. The narrative that a birth jab prevents future liver cancer is a gross oversimplification. Antibodies wane, often within a decade. The behaviors that carry the most risk for liver cancer, such as drugs and alcohol abuse, occur much later in life. A child can only get HBV through contact with the blood or body fluids of a person who has the virus. So why do we give three doses in the first six months of life - even to premature infants struggling in the sterile NICU - and expect lifelong protection? That’s wishful thinking masquerading as policy.

The safety question nobody will answer

Here’s the elephant in the room: the entire schedule — the cumulative, combined set of doses a child receives — has never been studied as one package in human beings. We administer dozens of injections containing multiple antigens, adjuvants, and biological media by one year of age, and the claim is: trust us, it’s safe. There is no comprehensive, randomized, long-term human study that proves the safety of the schedule as actually delivered. Again, that is not science. It’s faith.

However, that narrative is being challenged. In August 2025, Stand for Health Freedom and Drs. Paul Thomas and Kenneth Stoller filed a lawsuit against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The plaintiffs allege that the CDC has not conducted sufficient safety testing on the cumulative effects of the entire childhood vaccination schedule. The lawsuit centers on a long-standing claim that the sheer number of vaccines given to children, especially in the first years of life, overwhelms their immature bodily systems, and the cumulative impact has not been studied.

In contrast, the medical and scientific communities repeatedly maintain that there is no scientific basis for these claims.

The human cost is ignored

I know of children who began to have seizures immediately after a set of injections. I know of babies who had a cardiac arrest in the clinic’s waiting room and died moments after being vaccinated. I know parents who grasped for answers for years and got only silence in return. What did the clinician say (or think) after a reaction as they moved to the next exam room to vaccinate the next child? That kind of callousness is not acceptable in medicine. The baby was a ritual sacrifice to industry interests and to institutional complacency.

Seventy-six percent of American children now live with at least one chronic condition, including asthma, allergies, eczema, ADHD, a long list of neurological dysfunctions, and autoimmune conditions. For an entire generation of children, we have traded fevers and short, self-limiting illnesses for chronic inflammation and lifelong disease. If that is the definition of public health, then we have completely failed the American people, and the definition must be changed.

It’s a closed circuit

When senators aggressively posture — “we believe in vaccines” — they are reducing science to rote repetition. Science requires careful scrutiny, independent review, and individualized care plans, not deference to industry narratives. The system that protects and amplifies the pharmaceutical-medical complex is not really interested in your health. Do you think Pfizer, whose primary COVID product killed and maimed millions, cares about getting you well and curing your cancer? What do the cumulative exposures within the vaccines do to the immune system, the brain, and the developing organ systems? What is the effect of the substantial amount of various chemicals? What about batch variability, viral or bacterial contaminants, and long-term health consequences?

Why this moment matters — and who is asking the questions

For the first time in our American history, people at the highest level of American government are finally, FINALLY, challenging the pediatric schedule. The establishment wants the challenge squashed because an open investigation threatens the reputation of the doctors and the large salaries of CEOs.

If dissenting voices are removed, the rubber-stamping returns. Then the slide to newer, more invasive technologies, including modified mRNA, self-amplifying RNA, becomes inevitable. The stakes have never been higher.

What we must do now

We cannot cede this debate to talking points and platitudes. We must demand:

Full, independent study of the vaccine schedule.

Transparency about ingredients, biological media, batch variability, and contaminations.

Open debate on risks and alternatives, including the importance of natural immunity.

Support for those who raise honest questions, even when the answer is inconvenient for the powerful interests.

This is a call to action, not a rant. We have been working for years — decades in some cases — to shine light on regulatory capture, on the unexamined assumptions that drive public health policy. Now is not the time to squabble about personalities or tactics. Now is the time to rally for scrutiny, accountability, and evidence.

Final word

If you are outraged at what you observed during the Committee Hearings — the arrogance, the selective memory, the indifference — do something. Get involved. Share the evidence. Demand studies that have never been done. Push back against the capture of our government officials by industry narratives. Keep the heat on. They HATE being exposed.

And if you need some inspiration to move ahead, watch my raw reaction — the fire, the anger, the urgency — from ‘Morning Coffee with Dr. T’ where I went off about this. I said it then in passion, and I stand by it now. Join us every Wednesday morning at 11amEST on Zoom, Rumble, or X to participate live.

Children are not a marketing stream or currency for vendors. They deserve honest science and open debate, not performances from the Hill. If we do nothing, the same program marches on. If we act — loudly, intelligently, and persistently — we still have a chance to be a forced to be reckoned with.

