For the last 25 years, I’ve been warning that the CDC’s childhood “immunization schedule” — I now call the pediatric poisoning schedule — is not about health, it’s about compliance. It’s about conditioning parents to hand over their children to a pharmaceutical experiment from birth to high school graduation and even college, no questions asked.

For years, my message was often met with polite smiles, rolled eyes, or outright hostility from both parents and physicians. But something has changed.

I call it one of the “Gifts of COVID.” Due to the carnage and deaths associated with the COVID-19 injected bioweapons, parents are finally starting to investigate the horrors of what is coming through the needle with the “regular” shots. Once the eye-popping information is revealed, deciding not to inject foreign matter into the bodies of their children – or into their own arms – is the next logical step.

The newest CDC numbers confirm what I’ve been hearing at conferences, and even overhearing in casual conversations at the grocery store or at the hair salon:

MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) coverage for kindergartners has dropped to 92.5% , below the 95% threshold public health officials insist is needed for “herd immunity.”

DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis) coverage has slipped to 92.1%.

Nationwide, exemptions are at a record high at 3.6% - up from 3.3% from last year — and most of them are non-medical. Exemptions increased in 36 states and DC, with 17 states reporting exemptions exceeding 5%.

This appears to be happening in every single state and setting: red, blue, rural, urban. The awakening is not confined to one political party or one “type” of parent. It’s everywhere. That means parents aren’t just forgetting to get shots. They are making an informed, conscience decision to opt out and are actively taking steps to follow through.

I think the exemption rate would be much higher if parents understood a little bit about each of the mostly mild infections the childhood poisoning program is “supposed” to prevent, AND if they knew they had a right to refuse.

This increase in refusals is no doubt what led the panicked American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) to issue a new policy statement, calling for the removal of all exemptions, except for tightly interpreted medical exemptions.

Five states (CA, CT, ME, NY, and WV) have laws that only accept medical exemptions. Mississippi had a similar law, but in April 2023, the state health department was compelled by a federal court decision to include provisions for a religious exemption, to avoid having the entire school vaccination law struck down. Forty-five states allow religious beliefs to be used as a basis for an exemption, and 15 states allow “personal beliefs,” “philosophical,” or “conscientious objection” exemptions. CDC officials are blaming “misinformation” for fueling what they call “vaccine hesitancy.”

Vaccine hesitancy is a modern construct that refers to a delay in acceptance or outright refusal of vaccination(s) despite the availability of vaccination services. The phrase can be traced back at least to the mid-2010s, gaining traction around 2015–2016 as part of the WHO’s SAGE Working Group and socio-medical researchers. If you want to read an infuriating explanation about how conventional thinking assesses parents who refuse or even question the safety of vaccines, you can read it here. They are pulling out all stops to ensure children are corralled into being injected with disgusting ingredients such as cow blood, chicken parts, aluminum, formaldehyde, and more.

Public health officials are calling the increase in vaccine exemptions a “dangerous trend.” They’re pointing to this year’s measles numbers — as of August 5, 2025, there have been 1,356 confirmed cases of measles in the US. In 2024, there were 13 outbreaks of measles across the US with about 285 reported cases.

Currently, there are approximately 43 million children between the ages of 1 and 10 across the country.

Is 1,356 cases of measles a consequential number?

What’s the fuss about measles?

The CDC and public health departments are always hysterical about cases of measles. How does the CDC describe measles?

Before the introduction of the measles vaccine in 1963, measles was considered a universal, “rite of passage” childhood illness, with most people contracting it naturally. In fact, more than 90% individuals were infected by age 15 and then retained lifelong immunity, a protection that girls easily passed on to infants through breast milk when they reached childbearing age. The interval from exposure to the appearance of the characteristic rash averages about 14 days but can range from 7 to 21 days. The illness begins with a prodromal phase that is marked by a stepwise rise in fever, which can reach between 103°F and 105°F, along with cough, coryza (runny nose), and conjunctivitis (red, watery eyes) – the three Cs typical of measles. The measles rash is a red, maculopapular (flat) eruption that generally lasts 5 to 6 days. It begins at the hairline and spreads to the face and upper neck before gradually moving downward and outward over the next three days to cover the trunk, arms, legs, hands, and feet. Initially, the rash blanches (turns pale) when pressed, but after three to four days, most no longer blanch. In more severely affected areas, especially the palms of the hands and soles of the feet, the skin often flakes off (desquamation) when the fever subsides, marking the end of the infection. The rash generally fades in the same sequence in which it appeared—from head, down the trunk, to the extremities. Other common symptoms include loss of appetite and swollen lymph nodes. The conventional medical literature describes measles as having a complication rate of 10 to 30%, but this figure lumps together everything from mild issues such as ear infections to severe, rare conditions such as encephalitis. The complications are most commonly seen in children younger than 5 years of age and in adults.

Let’s see: A fever, a cough, a runny nose, and a rash. Rare complications.

Resolves in about two weeks.

A lifetime of natural immunity remains

Hmm.

The truth about the outbreaks is that the majority of the kids who contract measles recover uneventfully. Decades of aggressive vaccination have not eliminated measles outbreaks. In fact, we see cyclical outbreaks regardless of the vaccination rate, just like we did before the vaccine was released in 1963.

Their solution? Always the same:

More shots, given earlier, and given to everyone. They are now calling to vaccinate adults who had measles before the vaccine became available in 1963, because their immunity is “waning.”

The 30 years of indirect evidence of injury gathered into the VAERS reporting system is selectively ignored. Keeping in mind that VAERS captures less than 10% of adverse reactions, between January 1, 1989, and January 1, 2019, 158,602 adverse events were reported from MMR vaccination, a gross underestimation of the true number of adverse events. And yet, we continue to pummel kids with poisons in an attempt to avoid a fever, a cough, and a rash.

Eye-opening Evaluation has Begun

This “pediatric poisoning schedule” is built on a false premise that a child’s immune system is defective from birth and needs constant pharmaceutical intervention to function. That’s not science — that’s marketing.

For years, the public accepted it without question. But the cracks in that narrative are getting too big to patch over. Parents are reading the studies. They’re seeing the vaccine injury stories in their own communities. They’re watching government agencies continue to grant liability protection to manufacturers while ignoring legitimate safety concerns, disabilities, and deaths.

Every exemption form signed is not an act of ignorance — it’s an act of courage.

This is just the beginning. As more parents step back and look critically at the schedule — at least 73 doses from birth to 18 years old — they’ll see it for what it is: an uncontrolled experiment on the next generation with the intent of making customers for life.

This child, vaccine-injured as an infant, sits with empty bottles of the prescription medications he has taken in one year. And you wonder why Big Pharma, the AAP, and the entire medical-industrial complex will stop at nothing to make sure the entire poisoning schedule is adhered to in every child.

Always follow the money.

The so-called “public health crisis” is not that fewer kids are vaccinated. The crisis is that for decades, parents were kept in the dark and unvaccinated kids generate no money for the entire System.

Now, the mass awakening has begun.

