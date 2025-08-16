Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

8h

I can feel it, coming in the air tonight 🎶 Let the awakening begin!!!

Allen
7h

If a pamphlet magically dropped into everyone's mailbox overnight simply giving honest information to every parent of the ingredients that are in the poison needle we would see injection rates plummet.

For but one example:

In January 2017, a team of scientists from three organizations—[1] International Clean Water Institute (USA), [2] National Research Council of Italy's Institute for the Science and Technology of Ceramics (Italy), and [3] Nanodiagnostics srl (Italy)—published a study led by Dr. Antonietta Gatti and titled "New quality-control investigations on vaccines: micro- and nanocontamination." The study revealed that nanoparticles were contaminating nearly all the vaccines they examined.

Using an environmental scanning electron microscope equipped with an X-ray microprobe, Dr. Gatti and her research team analyzed 44 samples of 30 "traditional" vaccines coming from two countries (Italy and France) and found dangerous contaminants, including metal toxicants, in 43 of the 44 samples tested. The team reported:

"[Further] analyses of those particles revealed them to be 'non-biocompatible and bio-persistent foreign bodies' composed of lead, stainless steel, chromium, tungsten, nickel, iron, zirconium, hafnium, strontium, antimony and other metals." 

Vaccines are barbaric- all of them.

