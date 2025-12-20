So much is going on in healthcare news in the last few weeks, but this bill hasn’t gotten much attention. On December 17, 2025, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the “Lower Health Care Premiums for All Americans Act” (H.R. 6703) by a 216-211 vote. The media headlines immediately burst with excitement.

Any proposal that claims to lower premiums naturally draws attention. Families across the country are strained by rising healthcare costs, and many households now spend more on insurance than on housing. The promise of lower monthly premiums is powerful. Still, experience has taught me to look beyond headlines and examine what actually changes beneath the surface. Supporters of the legislation emphasize its focus on allowing individuals and small employers to band together through group or association health plans, with the goal of accessing lower insurance premiums.

The bill is also notable for what it does not include. It does not extend the enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies. On the surface, this has been framed as a move away from government-funded support for large insurers and toward market-ased solutions. The bill focuses primarily on how people enter the insurance market, not on how the healthcare system itself operates. While group and association health plans may offer lower premiums for some participants, they still function within the same regulatory and insurance framework that governs the rest of the system. Insurance companies remain responsible for defining coverage, managing networks, and approving care according to existing rules. Nothing in the bill alters that fundamental structure.

The concept of forming groups to negotiate better insurance rates is often presented as empowering, but it is important to be clear about its limits and challenges. They do not create a new model of care. The plans must comply with federal insurance regulations and insurer standards. In addition, they do not remove prior authorization requirements nor do they expand the range of therapies that insurers will cover. Any savings that occurs is tied to risk pooling and plan design, not to a transformation in how medical decisions are made.

Supporters of the bill have highlighted the absence of extended ACA subsidies as a positive feature, arguing that it avoids continued reliance on taxpayer funded assistance to insurance companies. That point deserves attention. Even members of Congress now openly acknowledge that years of subsidies have not lead to less expensive care or to improved health outcomes. The only thing that was really accomplished by the Obamacare supplements was increasing the profits of the insurance companies.

At the same time, it is important to acknowledge what analysts are also saying. Without extended subsidies, many people who currently rely on them could face higher premiums in the coming years. Whether group plans offset those increases will depend on individual circumstances, employment status, and eligibility. The bill does not guarantee universal savings, and it does not address the underlying drivers of healthcare inflation.

From my perspective, this is where the larger concern remains. Healthcare did not become unaffordable simply because people lacked enough ways to purchase insurance. Costs rose because the system rewards expensive interventions, complex billing structures, and administrative oversight at nearly every step. Pharmaceutical pricing, hospital consolidation, and insurer controlled care pathways continue to shape both cost and access. This legislation does not attempt to change those incentives.

I reached out to my friend, Twila Brasse, a regular guest on The Tenpenny Files, my new DAILY podcast platform with AmericaOutLoud.news and iHeart radio, Twila is the president and co-founder of Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom (CCHF), a patient-centered, policy organization to protect patient and doctor freedom. Her eight-time award-winning book “Big Brother in the Exam Room: The Dangerous Truth About Electronic Health Records - written in 2018, is more important, timely, and ACCURATE now than ever. I asked her for her comment about the new bill. This is her response:

The Republicans have done the right thing. By refusing to extend the enhanced Obamacare subsidies, they have voted against socialized medicine, which Democrats are slowly advancing, subsidy program by subsidy program. The subsidies are direct payments to the health plans, which are authorize to deny payment for medical care. The answer to the high cost of Obamacare and thus the push for TAXPAYER-funded subsidies to keep them “affordable” - a take funds from your back pocket to put them into your front pocket scheme - is to repeal the ACA prohibition on affordable, catastrophic major medical indemnity policies, which are used solely to protect against catastrophic and insurable events. Republicans can easily bring back affordable health insurance by making it legal again. Until Republicans and Democrats shut down these ACA-favored health plans and restore access to real and affordable health insurance, anything else they do in an attempt to restore affordability of health insurance is just window dressing.”

The bill has passed the House, but it has not become law. It must still move through the Senate, where its prospects remain uncertain.

Watch and Wait

I want readers to stay alert about this bill. Do not let catchy headlines or bill names fool you. (Remember the Patriot Act? It was anything but patriotic). Lawmakers have a long history of shaping legislation that promises relief while protecting the status quo. If the goal is genuine change, the foundation must shift. A system built on corporate control cannot transform simply because a new insurance entity is created.

Still, I remain hopeful that this moment signals a growing awareness across the country. People are asking hard questions. They are no longer assuming that every reform benefits the public. The public conversation is changing. Progress begins when assumptions are challenged and narratives are examined carefully.

This healthcare bill might soften a few burdens in the short term, but real progress will come only when we create a model that honors personal responsibility, physician independence, and true choice in care. Until that happens, we will continue to see new policies that shift appearances while leaving the same power centers untouched.

Thank you for staying awake, for thinking critically, and for caring about the future of healthcare in this country. We have a great deal of work ahead, yet awareness grows with each passing season, and that alone is a powerful sign of change.