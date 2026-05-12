The National Road: George Washington and America’s First Highway West - Brady Crytzer

What most people learned about George Washington leaves out what he was trying to prevent. Brady Crytzer brings forward the side of Washington that focused on the frontier, land, and the risk of a divided country.

The National Road: George Washington and America’s First Highway West connects events that are usually taught separately. The Seven Years’ War, the Whiskey Rebellion, land speculation, and westward expansion all tie into one central issue: control of land and movement.

This conversation shows how the National Road became an early attempt to hold the country together. The interview gives you access to the thinking behind the book. The book carries the full historical record that cannot fit into one discussion.

Important Links:

Website: https://www.bradycrytzer.com/

Book: The National Road

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This episode centers on infrastructure, movement, and national stability. Preparedness and self-governance remain tied to those same principles today.

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