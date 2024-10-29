Share this postThe Monday Minutedrtenpenny.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThe Monday MinuteWhat we REALLY need to do to MAHADr. Sherri TenpennyOct 29, 202425Share this postThe Monday Minutedrtenpenny.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther22SharehappyhourwithdrtA post shared by @happyhourwithdrtSubscribeShare Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence Leave a comment25Share this postThe Monday Minutedrtenpenny.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther22SharePrevious
This is the only way to MAHA:
We won’t be able to find real solutions unless we identify “the powers that SHOULDN’T be” and their goals:
Is there any proof that they really want to murder all of us?
How to get out of this political genocidal mess?
SIMPLE SOLUTION in 3 steps:
1. Pray MAGA: Make America God’s again. Pray “Thy Kingdom come”. Make the world His Kingdom of love. “God is love”.
John Dickinson, Chairman of the Committee for the Declaration of Independence (1776): “Our liberties do not come from charters; for these are only the declaration of pre-existing rights. They do not depend on parchments or seals; but come from the King of Kings and the Lord of all the earth”
The US national motto is “in God we trust”1, the Oath of Allegiance sums up in “so help me God”2, and the Pledge of Allegiance is “I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
“Under God”, not only means under God’s protection/providence, but also under God's will/authority and Commandments.
America fist should mean God first as in the first Commandment!
Separation of church and State doesn’t mean banning God from civil life, but only "freedom of conscience", i.e. that a Government should not impose any particular religion. It doesn't mean that public officials can't show and live their faith in public, and it means that the State must always put all actions "under God", definitely not “under Satan” or over God ’s Will. Lincoln: “the nation shall, under God, have a new birth of freedom.” 3
Freemasonry is one of the “churches” of Satan: in their documents worship Lucifer as their “Great Architect”. “Separation of church and State” requires eliminating the demono-cracy over Government.
Theocracy comes from “theo”, God, “cratos”, power, but this has nothing to do with God, but Satan and his demons, so it’s a demono-cracy by the SSS (Satanic Secret Societies).
Get the murderers out of government: force masons to self-identify by law under severe penalty (their oath doesn't forbid self-identification, also, evil oaths are void).
1st Amendment: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of (the masonic) religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof (of other religions, like they did with lockdowns); or abridging the freedom of speech (like the massive masonic censorship of the conspiracy evidence, especially since 2020), or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble (lockdowns), and to petition the government for a redress of grievances” (like the wrongful COVID response and compensation to the victims, especially those fired for refusing getting poison in their veins and those disabled by them).
2. MAGA (Make Assets Great Again): money should be 100% backed with gold and real assets. This makes masonic counterfeiting harder. They are buying everything with trillions of fake money: listed corporations, media, medical system, political parties, prosti-ticians, universities… !
Satanic secret societies like the masons are increasing the financial supply through:
- Forging dollars using the Federal Reserve they fully control
- Money creation through bank loans without reserves
- Financial “wealth” creation out of thin air through financial instruments such as derivatives
- Government debt
It's what I call finflation: inflation of financial instruments
The way out of this financial nightmare:
1. Create an easy system for “real money”: private currencies/warrants/tokens based on real assets, goods, services, etc. (gold, corn, flour, oil, distance/volume/weight transportation, labor human hour/minute, etc.)
2. Ban:
a) Legal tender (free markets decide which “real money” they prefer to trade with)
b) Paper-backed debt, including:
- Currencies (even foreign)
- Government debt: allowing a government to get indebted is like giving credit to a drug-addict.
- Fractional reserve loaning: all financial loans should be 100% backed by deposits (so banks don't create money based on air), and therefore, there's no need for a Central Bank, because there would be no risk of bank-runs since all their loans are fully backed. Kill Central Banks.
3. Make usury illegal again! It’s a sin in the Bible!
Force all social networks and media to kill algorithmic moderation (shadow banning, etc.) and reinstate all closed accounts. Only messages selling things can be blocked IF it comes from outside one's network. Let people decide who's in their social network and that's it.
Replace the internet with a new peer to peer protocol, not government controlled, not centralized.
Get out of the UN organizations (including WHO), get out of the IMF, WorldBank, OAS, IADB, etc. All have been weaponized. Create alternative cooperative organizations, never legally binding.
3. The full plan exposed and 16 laws we need to exit Extermination Planet
No Free Speech without Reach. We need a #FreeReach laws urgently!
Why is food poisoning legal?
How Rumsfeld forced the approval of lethal Aspartame.
Artificial sweeteners, MSG, PFAS, Glyphosate ... go organic!
How about REAL democracy: townhall republican democracy?
Minimize the Federal Government. Repeal 16th amendment (income tax)
Rethinking science
Sciencing the rigged and corrupt scientific system for an overdue turnaround
Unless we change it, we’re doomed to the next PLANdemic. And yet, nothing has changed, only got worse!
Government spends 2x per student in public schools with respect to private ones and 3x at university level, with worse outcomes in all levels of education.
Time for a 100% voucher system, where parents can choose schools or earn the voucher money themselves if they homeschool (and their kids pass the exams), or through grand/parent/teacher coops.
This would allow many mothers to leave a work they hate and stay home with their babies and children, especially in the most important years of childhood until 6 years old. It would have a deep impact on society.
How to save the life from the COVID vaxxed in 10 easy fast steps?
Appeal to authority (that’s the only thing they listen to):
1. Show that, while it is still given in the USA, all countries in Northern Europe banned Moderna due to the severe after-effects (let’s not call them side effects, but deliberate effects).
2. Show them Florida’s declaration not recommending COVID vaccines to most of the population.
3. Show Texas and 4 other states suing Pfizer for lying about vaccine efficacy (couldn’t sue the rest because of special DoD protection).
4. Show Health Canada’ statement about finding DNA plasmids in mRNA shots, proving they hacked the cell nucleus. Show the Swedish study proving that the cell nucleus is hacked by mRNA vaccines. Show that 30% of the proteins produced by the hacked cells have nothing to do with COVID.
5. Show that Health Canada also says that Pfizer inserted a sequence of the SV40 monkey virus. Show the studies proving that SV40 is carcinogenic.
6. Show that the Republican Party declared COVID “vaccines” a “biological and technical biopeapon” and instructed the authorities to seize vials and run a forensic analysis.
Appeal to science:
7. Show the studies proving that the injected are still producing spike protein and other unknown ones.
8. Show the studies proving that the spike protein was engineered to kill in Wuhan by adding HIV sequence and a Moderna cancer-related patent.
9. Convince them to labtest the amount of spike protein in their blood, which is still produced by their hacked cells. If they can’t afford it:
10. Convince them to lower the spike protein in blood by trying any of the spike detox protocols based mostly on cheap medicines. They have nothing to lose, by trying it for a week, if their health improves, then they know that the bio-weapon caused their health problems:
God willingly, I’ll soon post about all that, in-depth with all the references.
Anymore updates on U.N. Sitting on this administration desk?