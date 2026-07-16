The Legendary Adventures of Doc Copper and the Mad Dash of Fireface - Darek Isaacs

Finding books that entertain children is easy. Finding books that strengthen courage, faith, perseverance, and biblical values without sacrificing a great story has become much harder.

That challenge led Dr. Sherri Tenpenny to make a rare exception. After reading Darek Isaacs’ debut Christian adventure novel, The Legendary Adventures of Doc Copper and the Mad Dash of Fireface, she delayed their interview until she finished the entire book. She wanted to know whether it would leave readers with more than an exciting adventure. It did.

Darek Isaacs explains why he turned from Christian apologetics to fiction, why stories quietly shape a child’s worldview, and why children often learn life’s deepest lessons through the heroes they admire. Together, they discuss why hardship develops character, why entertainment is never neutral, and why families are searching for Christian adventure novels that reinforce the same values they teach at home.

If you’re looking for a faith-based adventure novel, Christian fiction for boys, or a story that naturally teaches perseverance without preaching, this conversation is worth your time.

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Book: The Legendary Adventures of Doc Copper: And the Mad Dash of Fire Face

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