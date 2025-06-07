MAHA, the movement to Make America Healthy Again, has become a revolutionary force in American politics, taking on Big Food, Big Ag, Big Chemical, and Big Phama. Many food, farming, and vaccine activists have taken an aggressive interest in politics, possibly more than any time in the last 100 years.

When was the last time dozens of people showed up in person and many thousands more were glued to their computer monitors watching Congressional confirmation hearings of Presidential Cabinet Members? How many people can name the cabinet members in the last Trump administration or in any other presidencies? Did we pay attention to anything done by Presidential Cabinets?

During his four-year presidency, Joe Biden held a total of nine full Cabinet meetings, distributed as follows:

2021: 3 meetings

2022: 2 meetings

2023: 3 meetings

2024: 1 meeting

Biden's Cabinet meetings were brief, with only limited interaction between the Members and with the press. Over his term, Biden reportedly answered only five questions from the press during these meetings. This is a stark contrast to Trump who continues to be extensively engaged with the media.

Did any of Biden’s cabinet members hold regular public and/or press briefings to keep the American people informed about what they were doing? Do you know the background of the previous HHS Secretary, Xavier Becerra?

Mr. Becerra, an attorney, served as a deputy attorney general in the California Department of Justice from 1987 to 1990. He moved into politics by serving one term in the California State Assembly, representing the 59th district, from 1990 to 1992. He then served 12 terms in Congress (1993-2017) for the state of California. Even with all that political capital, he was narrowly confirmed by a Senate vote of 50-49. During his four years of service as Secretary of HHS, Becerra maintained a low profile and barely interacted with the media. When in public, he was largely unrecognized and avoided interactions with the press. During his four year term as Secretary of HHS, he apparently held only three notable press conferences (2022, 2024, 2025) that could be found by Google, ChatGPT or Grok. But he found the time to add 12 Amendments to the PREP Act, extending its legal protections until December 31, 2029.

HHS Secretary 2025

By contrast, Robert F Kennedy, Jr. was confirmed as Secretary of HHS by a vote of 52 to 48. And, after only 113 days in office, (since Feb. 13, 2025), he has:

Held two major press conferences: the first on the dangerous increased prevalence of autism the second regarding the Trump Administration’s decision to withdraw from the WHO.

Spoken at a major addiction summit.

Went on a 3-day, multi-state MAHA tour.

Sat through two Congressional budget interrogations, five hours in one day.

Has appeared on many MSM interviews and has released videos with department and policy releases on nutrition.

If you go to the Department of HHS Press Room,you can see all the daily activities including press releases, cyber activities, legal actions, national and international travel obligations.

All that to say Sec. Kennedy is a very busy man, engaging with many departments, agencies, and even international involvements in countries such as Argentina. Our primary issues – food and mRNA vaccines - are not the only big and important issues vying for his attention.

That’s not an excuse. It’s a reality.

The Department of HHS, with its $1.772 trillion budget, is one of the largest and most powerful divisions in all of government, overseeing the activities of 11 Operating Divisions, including CDC, FDA, and NIH. Secretary Kennedy, we are truly grateful for the colossal efforts to tackle Big Food, Big Ag, and Big Chemical.

But one thing that it sorely missing, the elephant in the room: Taking on Big Pharma.

People who campaigned for your Presidential bid switched – many begrudgingly - and voted for Donald Trump to give you the opportunity to be in a position authority, where changes could be made to the problems many of us have been working to reform for decades.

First item on the agenda of that most all MAHA folks agrees with:

We the People want the production, distribution, and administration of ALL of mRNA shots stopped. Not regulated. STOPPED. There is already enough science, enough evidence, and enough published studies showing the inefficiencies and dangers of this invention that it must be scrapped. And the saRNA jabs must NEVER be approved or used in humans, animals, plants, fish or bees. ELIMINATE THEM BOTH.

The RNA technology must go the way of other products that were brought to market with much fanfare and many marketing dollars then promptly shelved when they were shown to be failure: Hoverboards, the Galaxy smart phone, and the Ford Edsel.

Hoverboards, developed in 2015-16, were two-wheeled self-balancing scooters marketed as futuristic transport devices. They were hyped by celebrity endorsements and videos that went viral on social media. But almost as soon as they began, models caught fire due to cheap lithium-ion batteries, followed by many lawsuits and full product recalls. Multiple recalls followed, and many retailers pulled them. Bans hit airlines and public places.

The Galaxy flagship smartphone, with cutting-edge features, was positioned to rival Apple’s iPhone. However, disaster struck early when the lithium batteries overheated and exploded or caught fire, including on airplanes. Samsung issued a global recall of its first phone and discontinued the product after multiple incidents and lawsuits.

The Ford Edsel was a mid-priced, highly anticipated new car line from Ford released around 1960. It was backed by years of market research and a massive advertising campaign. It failed because it was ugly, overpriced, and launched during a recession. The Edsel became a symbol of corporate overreach and marketing failure.

Similarly, the mRNA platform was developed.

It was trialed on a massive scale.

It failed miserably.

It doesn’t prevent illness – it causes illness.

It doesn’t stop transmission – it is transmitted.

And millions were damaged, died, and continue to die, as a result of the global experiment.

We’re not talking about rainbows and unicorn theories. These deadly products are certainly a more pressing priority more than removing titanium dioxide from Skittles, a snack that most in the Health Conscious/Health Freedom don’t consume anyway.

We’re talking about a failed, deadly product.

It was a new technology that DID NOT WORK. It continues to maim and kill people everyday.

There is no emergency in 2025. COVID illness is now just a cold, less deadly than annual influenza.

This is a war – a physical war and a spiritual war – against good and evil. This is standing against the biggest, most monied, most powerful, most ruthless corporations on the plane. We understand that. But in the chaos, the MAHA base is turning on each other because EVERYONE is tired of waiting.

We understand that politics needs to be strategic. And politics can be cut throat. And truthfully, we don’t know what’s going on behind closed doors or in back-room discussions.

But petitions aren’t working.

Rallies aren’t working.

Social media screaming isn’t working.

Hundreds of stories of dead babies, children, athletes, and seniors don’t seen to matter to POTUS or to the pro-vaccine, rabid members of Congress.

What is it going to take to be HEARD and for this government to TAKE ACTION?

Be bold. Be brave. Be strong. Take courageous steps. Do the right thing.

ELIMINATE THESE SHOTS.

