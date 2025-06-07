Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob D's avatar
Rob D
3h

Oh but Dr T, it's just 12th dimensional chess. ;-) Totally agree. It's not like they don't know what this mRNA/saMRNA is doing and has done. I'm shocked that in the past when pharmaceuticals killed just a couple handfuls of people they were taken off the market, but this technology has killed and maimed *millions* and now it's just "not recommended". WTH?? Take these things off the market. Period.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ann Williams's avatar
Ann Williams
3h

So well-stated! So critically important. Thank you, Dr. Tenpenny! The MRNA vaccines are nothing but a lethal, vile weapon being used to kill men, women, children - globally. And they are excellent for that purpose. They MUST be banned!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sherri Tenpenny, DO, AOBNMM, ABIHM
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture