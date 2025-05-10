Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Evie Frances's avatar
Evie Frances
3h

Thank you for addressing this issue in a valid and fair manner. Your article is one of the better oens I've read about Casey means, because it raises some good questions without coming across like a hatchet job. I've read several other Substacks about her from people in the MAHA movement that made me uncomfortable, because they seemed to be personally attacking her rather than questioning whether she is qualified to be Surgeon General.

I was impressed by what she said on Tucker Carlson's show, but I do wonder how she became so popular so quickly. It is like she and her brother came out of nowhere and then were everywhere. I didn't know she no longer has a medical license.

I believe the best point you made is about the childhood vaccine schedule. As you said, this is the biggest, most urgent problem now, not food dyes and seed oils. And taking the issue to the next level is the Prep Act that gives immunity to Big Pharma for vaccine injuries. This act needs to end now!

I realize ending it would require congressional approval, but RFK Jr. does have the authority to end some of the declarations (such as the Covid shot emergency status), which would at least weaken the law.

I wrote him a letter about this a few weeks ago. I don't expect a response, but I hope it gets to him. I also am praying that so many people tell Secretary Kennedy and President Trump the same thing that they feel pressure to act now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Gerri's avatar
Gerri
4h

We need someone older, someone who has had a full career, well established, even retired, so the temptation or the appearance of being bought off is not an issue.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Dr. Sherri Tenpenny and others
40 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sherri Tenpenny, DO, AOBNMM, ABIHM
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture