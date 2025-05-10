photo credit - ID 328582152 © Elovkoff | Dreamstime.com

The internet and podcasters have been on fire for the last few days, with long diatribes of investigative material, both pro and con, regarding the nomination of Dr. Casey Means for Surgeon General by the Trump Administration. I’ve read endless posts on X and listened to more than a few thought-provoking, eyebrow-raising podcasts.

I listened to a podcast interview with Mary Bowden, MD, Laura Loomer’s show, Loomer Unleashed, on Friday night. One of the many things Dr. Bowden said that was absolutely correct: when you are in the fourth year of a five-year surgical residency, you don’t just walk out.

By that point, you’re enormously committed to your career as a surgeon in both time (you are 12 years into your career path) and money (you’ve invested at least $350,000). As a resident, you earn a sustainable wage while working 80+ hours per week, and the interest on your school debts accrues. When you’re That Close to the finish line, you suck it up and finish it, no matter how much you dislike your chosen path. You’ve certainly had to “suck it up” and “tough it out” many times over the preceding four years of college + four years of medical school + the first four years of a residency program. You bite your lip, square your shoulders, and cross each completed day off the calendar that is hanging on your refrigerator door, often counting the number of days that remain.

And when you’re done, when you’re a certified ENT surgeon (or whatever specialty you’re in), THAT’S when you say, “This isn’t working for me. I want to get people well.” You decide to stop pushing prescriptions and doing lucrative cosmetic surgeries. You learn truly healing modalities and therapies. You open a small office or join an already existing practice, and you start to see patients day in and day out, talking about nutrition, supplements, and doing wellness programs.

But Casey Means did none of those things.

She could have blamed her “crippling” anxiety disorder for why she left, but that doesn’t seem fit the narrative. Accommodations for health conditions can be made by residency directors so the program can be completed.

She could have admitted, “I just got a much better deal in business that would pay off my school debt and make me a ton of money. I’m going to walk away because I didn’t like doing surgery and taking care of patients anyway...”

She didn’t go into healing modalities. She went into business. She started a cooking website. And she wrote a book. Do we know if she really wrote it (I wrote every word of my new book), or did she use a ghostwriter? And what type of marketing wizardry did she use to rocket her to the NY Times best seller list? Did she work to promote her book, like I’m doing with my book Zero Accountability, or did some marketing firm do it for her? Admittedly, I didn’t read her book, but reviewers have told me it was mostly a rehash of stuff that has already been said, all the way back to Ralph Nader, just given a different name: metabolic disease.

Her story just doesn’t add up.

Secretary Kennedy and the POTUS have both said she graduated from Stanford with honors, at the “very top” of her medical school class. This has not been verified. But people who went to school with her said that wasn’t true; in fact, some said it “wasn’t anywhere close to the truth.”

And then, given the things that Dr. Jack Kruse exposed in an interview with Emerald Robinson and on his X account about the backgrounds of both Casey and Calley Mean, such as their connections to Pfizer, the WEF, and others, the choice of this 37-year-old with minimal clinical experience as Surgeon General really makes me shake my head.

The Surgeon General’s Job Description

Many people have said, “I’m not concerned about this position. The Surgeon General is just a figurehead without a budget and not much power.”

Is that true?

The first Supervising Surgeon of the Marine Hospital Service was appointed in 1871. The Marine Hospital System was the precursor of the U.S. Public Health Service, discussed in my book, Zero Accountability. Sixteen men and three women have served in the office.

Today, the Surgeon General’s home page says the following:

The U.S. Surgeon General is the Nation’s Doctor, providing Americans with the best scientific information available on how to improve their health and reduce the risk of illness and injury. The Surgeon General oversees the U.S. Public Health Service (USPHS) Commissioned Corps, an elite group of over 6,000 uniformed officers who are public health professionals. The USPHS mission is to protect, promote, and advance the health of our nation. To qualify to serve as a medical officer in the USPHS, you must have a current, unrestricted, and valid medical license from any U.S. state, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, or Guam.

The current nominee to become “The Nation’s Doctor” doesn’t have an active medical license and dropped out of a residency 4 years into a 5-year program. Hmmm....

I understand politics is a game, a dance, a give-and-take. Sometimes, it’s three steps forward, and then two steps back. Sometimes, it’s four steps back. The people playing the game don’t always “play nice.” Constantly looking over your shoulder to decide who is “a friend or a foe” is exhausting and requires high-stakes strategies.

But all the talk about “Making America Healthy Again” is missing something.

Something Big.

The Elephant in the Room

The food issue is important. All our food, but especially processed foods, needs to be free of glyphosate, seed oils, preservatives, chemicals, and colorings.

But ignoring the elephant in the room will get us nowhere.

We could live in the Garden of Eden, with the cleanest, most pristine fruits, vegetables, and animals God ever created for us to eat. But if we keep ignoring the obvious cause of disease in children, CLEAN FOOD WON’T MATTER. Children don’t die from eating Fruit Loops and Skittles. But they do become extremely unhealthy and sometimes die from this systematic poisoning schedule. (BTW, feel free to share that table).

The nearly four million infants who will be born in the U.S. this year deserve America’s Doctor, the Surgeon General, to be concerned about ALL harms to children (and adults), not just focus on obesity and metabolic syndrome. This schedule needs to be called out, and Pharma’s cash cow - the Pediatric Poisoning Schedule - needs to be eliminated, especially the deadly and unnecessary mRNA vaccines given to pregnant women and newborn babies.

