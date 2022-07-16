We hear so much about the cardiovascular and neurologic side effects and complications what about the other side effects? The number of deaths and injuries in Europe is staggering. You can see the list of side effects and deaths here.

Today, we’re going to zoom in on one particular type of complication: the problems happening to the skin. As it turns out, SARS‐CoV‐2 vaccines can cause a large number of adverse events within the skin. This article – and the case report of genital necrosis – will blow your mind.

Article: “Cutaneous findings following COVID-19 Vaccination: Review of the World Literature and own experience.”

REF: Gambichler, T et al. J of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology. Vol. 36. Issue 2. February 2022. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/jdv.17744

Abstract: (edited /shortened for clarity)

There is growing evidence that the COVID‐19 vaccines can cause a variety of skin reactions. In this review article, we provide a brief overview on cutaneous findings from all over the world that have been observed since the mass COVID‐19 vaccination campaigns:

Type I hypersensitivity reactions (e.g. urticaria, angioedema and anaphylaxis) likely due to allergy to ingredients can be severe.

Type IV hypersensitivity reactions have been observed, including delayed large local skin lesions (“COVID arm”), inflammatory reactions in dermal filler or previous radiation sites or even old BCG scars, and more commonly morbilliform and erythema multiforme‐like rashes.

Autoimmune‐mediated skin findings after COVID‐19 vaccination include a long list of disorders, including eucocytoclastic vasculitis, lupus erythematosus, and immune thrombocytopenia (low platelets).

IMPORTANT: Molecular mimicry exists between antibodies formed again the spine protein created by the SARS‐CoV‐2 injection and human tissues. This may explain some COVID‐19 pathologies as well as adverse skin reactions to COVID‐19 vaccinations.

Discussion: IgE‐mediated (type I) allergic reactions to anti‐viral vaccines are not usually caused by the viral antigen but by vaccine ingredients, such as egg proteins, gelatin and formaldehyde. In the case of COVID‐19 vaccines, polyethylene glycols (PEGs) can cross‐reactive polysorbate 80 (found in almost all the childhood vaccines, so almost everyone has been pre-sensitized). PEGs have been blamed to be the causal factors for immediate hypersensitive/allergic reactions, such as urticaria, angioedema, and even anaphylaxis.

Look at the pictures in this article.

Now, compare them to the pictures of monkeypox they’re trying to scare us with. You can draw your own conclusions about how conditions such as bullous pemphigoid and various types of shot-induced vasculitis could be confused with cutaneous lesions caused by monkeypox.