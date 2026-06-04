The Conspiracy Against Lithium - Dr. Michael Nehls

Alzheimer’s disease is becoming more common. Dementia rates continue to climb. Brain fog, memory problems, attention disorders, fertility issues, and neurological dysfunction are affecting people at younger ages than many expected.

Most people treat those as separate problems.

Dr. Michael Nehls spent decades researching Alzheimer’s disease and eventually came to a different conclusion.

The deeper he investigated memory loss, cognitive decline, and the brain’s ability to repair itself, the more often he encountered the same pattern. The same substance kept appearing in studies involving memory formation, neurogenesis, stem cell maintenance, fertility, sleep quality, cognitive resilience, and healthy aging.

That substance was lithium.

His new book, The Conspiracy Against Lithium, explores why lithium became known almost exclusively as a psychiatric treatment despite appearing throughout research connected to some of the fastest-growing health challenges of our time.

During this conversation, Dr. Nehls explains how his Alzheimer’s research led him here, why the hippocampus plays such a critical role in memory and learning, and why he believes important pieces of the conversation surrounding dementia, brain health, fertility, sleep quality, and healthy aging have been overlooked.

We brought Dr. Nehls back because the questions raised during his previous appearance were too important to leave unanswered.

Important Links:

Book: The Conspiracy Against Lithium: The Suppressed Essential Nutrient and its Benefits for Mental Health



Book: Indoctrinated Brain

X: NehlsMD

Substack: MichaelNehls

Share

Today’s Show Sponsors:

Opti Neuro Fit (Lithium Orotate)

For brain health & cognitive support.

Fulvic Minerals (Trace Minerals)

Restores foundational elements that may be lacking in modern food and water.

Cardio Miracle

Supports circulation, oxygen delivery, and cognitive clarity under stress.

Telo-Vital

For healthy aging & cellular resilience.

Leave a comment