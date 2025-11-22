For more than two decades, I’ve been called every name imaginable for sounding the alarm about vaccines and neurodevelopmental harm.

Anti-science. Alarmist. Conspiracy theorist. “Dangerous.” I took it on and never flinched because the truth can stand against tyranny and name-calling; it just needs time. And now? The CDC, the same agency that has spent decades pumping out “safe and effective” talking points, has quietly published something extraordinary:

They can no longer say “vaccines do not cause autism” with any scientific certainty.

Read that again.

So, for the last 40 years, since at least 1986, hundreds of thousands of parents around the world have been reporting that their children drastically regressed immediately after vaccines... And for at least that long, parents have been gaslit because of pressure from pharma, from the government, and from their “trusted” pediatricians.

But now, the CDC, the epicenter of vaccine injury denial, has admitted that their stoic claim that “vaccines do not cause autism” is NOT evidence-based and that studies have not ruled out a possible link to an individual vaccine or to the combination of escalated Pediatric Poisoning Program.

This is a win for truth, for children, and for every parent who was gaslit into silence. But it also raises the most important question of all: If the CDC is now admitting this truth…have they known all along?

The “Pediatric Poisoning Program”: A Timeline of Betrayal

Parents, I’ve been talking about this for years: What we call the “pediatric vaccination schedule” what it really is, the most aggressive medical experiment ever unleashed on all of the children in the world.

Let’s look at what a child is hit with today: by age one:

27–28 doses of vaccine, containing chemicals and inflammatory foreign proteins

Aluminum-containing injections, with three different forms of aluminum

A vitamin K shot with 100mcg of aluminum (2 of 5 on the market contain aluminum given with HepB vax)

Some pediatricians still advocate giving the COVID-19 jab starting at 6 months

And if you follow the full schedule up to age 18, the numbers skyrocket:

73+ vaccine doses

300+ antigens

Foreign proteins, including aborted human fetal cells, fetal cow serum, chicken parts, monkey cells, Chinese hamster ovary cells, and more

11,925 mcg of aluminum — and sometimes more

Traces of many dozens of chemicals

What do metals and foreign proteins do in a developing brain? What happens when immune-activating agents are injected during the most vulnerable neurological windows? Why has this never been allowed to be asked and questioned? Why have parents been lied to?

Because the answer threatens a multi-billion-dollar machine.

The CDC’s “Quiet Admission” Isn’t Science — It’s Strategy

If you think the CDC is suddenly becoming honest, think again. It’s legal positioning and damage control. This is the culmination of more than 6 years of work by the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN), which sued the CDC in 2020 to remove the unscientific claim from its website. This represents vindication for the 40-70% of Autism Parents in America who have been marginalized because of that unsupported claim. For years, health authorities dismissed every parent who noticed regression after a “vaccination day.” Every mother who said, “My baby changed overnight,” was told it was “a coincidence” or that their baby had “early signs we simply didn’t notice.”

But now the CDC acknowledges ON THEIR WEBSITE:

The “no-link” claim was never based on comprehensive evidence

Key studies supporting a link have been ignored

HHS is now “investigating biologic mechanisms”

Translation? They are carefully backing out of their corner because the data — and the public — are no longer obeying and following their propaganda.

Of course, all media outlets are hysterically supporting the mainstream narrative, supporting no connections between vaccinating (the injection of foreign matter) and the brain-altering side effects, the worst of which is autism.

Parents: If You’ve Been Sleeping… It’s Time to Wake Up

This moment is bigger than a headline. This is the beginning of the collapse of a narrative that harmed two generations of children, beginning with the ramp-up of the schedule in 1991.

Since September 2000, for 25 years, I’ve been explaining why:

The science was never settled

The safety studies were never rigorous

The vaccine schedule was never tested as a whole

The metals, adjuvants, and biologics were NEVER evaluated for cumulative impact

The risk-benefit equation was manipulated from the start

And now the CDC is admitting what many of us have known all along.

They don’t know.

They never knew.

But they told you they did.

That’s fraud.

Why Sec. Kennedy’s Moves Matter

The CDC’s quiet reversal didn’t happen in a vacuum. It happened because pressure finally met truth — and one man in Washington refused to play along with the decades-long cover-up. Just look at The New York Times headline:

“CDC Changes Website to Reflect Kennedy’s Vaccine Skepticism.”

— NYT, November 2025

For the first time in modern history, a Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) is openly challenging the dogma that has protected the vaccine industry for half a century. The NYT even admitted that the previous CDC page denied a link outright…and now? It “echoes Kennedy’s doubts.”

That is seismic.

But he doesn’t stand alone. We’ve long been questioning and challenging their “sacred cow”. Ignored parents have been demanding scientific accountability over false assurances. We’ve been begging for the government to stop putting pharmaceutical company profits over the health and well-being of children. We’ve been mocked, silenced, censored, and prohibited from debate and public discourse.

This change isn’t just vindication. This is a cultural shift — the first crack in a very large, very expensive wall.

A New Chapter Begins

The CDC can rewrite its website, and then he media can scream about the changes as being more “conspiracy theory.” Industry darlings such as Drs. Peter Hotez and Paul Offit can throw insults as they swear allegiance to the ‘Holy Water’ they believe is coming through that needle to bless helpless children. Medical organizations can threaten to sue. Pharma can mobilize its lobbyists to crank up its congressional mouthpieces (Senators Bill Cassidy, Elizabeth Warren, etc.). All of this to maintain the status quo.

But you and I know better.

This shift only happened because parents refused to stay silent, doctors refused to look away, lawyers such as Aaron Siri, and leaders like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. refused to bow to a corrupted consensus. The castle walls have begun to crack and crumble because we never gave up. The truth is finally getting its day, and everyone who ignore our pleas is how listening.

Now the time to push hard, more than ever. Keep calling your congressional representative and senators. Keep standing up to your physician. Keep reading. Keep posting and sharing information that has been silenced for years. From this point forward, every parent has a choice:

Keep believing the lie of “safe and effective” or dig in and rise with the truth. It’s time for those who have been harmed by this systematic poisoning to get their retribution against the lies they’ve been bullied into believing.

The future of humans depends on all of us to stay the course.

