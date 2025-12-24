Luke 2:11

For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord.

As Christmas draws near, I reflect on how quickly the year moved and how faithfully the Lord carried each of us through it. This season always reminds me that God works in ways far beyond what we can see in the moment. The birth of Jesus was quiet and hidden from most of the world, yet that single night reshaped every generation that would follow and continues to shape us now. When we look at the manger, we are reminded that hope does not need noise. It does not need attention. It simply needs willing hearts that recognize the presence of the One who came to save.

My prayer is that the coming week brings moments where you sense that gentle presence in your own life. Christmas has a way of softening the edges of busy days and giving us room to breathe again. Perhaps you feel it while sitting with family or even during a quiet moment when the Lord reminds you that He has been walking beside you all year. His peace can settle over a home in a way that restores the mind and steadies the heart.

For many people, Christmas stirs a blend of emotions. Joy and longing often sit side by side. Gratitude can rise next to an ache we thought we had already resolved. The Lord meets us in every part of that landscape. Emmanuel tells us that God stepped into our world, into our humanity, and He continues to do that now. We never walk through our feelings alone because He is present in every step.

This year, I am especially grateful for the community gathered here. Your support, your faithfulness, your desire to grow in truth and understanding, and your willingness to walk this journey with me have been an incredible blessing. You remind me that the body of Christ is alive and active. You remind me that courage multiplies when people stand shoulder to shoulder. Thank you for your prayers, your words of encouragement, and your commitment to learning and discerning together.

As we celebrate the birth of Christ, I hope your home is filled with warmth and the kind of joy that cannot be manufactured by anything the world offers. Christmas centers us again. It reminds us that the Savior stepped into time so that redemption could cover every part of our lives. He came to bring hope where hope had faded, to bring healing where wounds lingered, and to open a path that leads straight into the heart of the Father. No tradition or decoration can outshine the miracle of that night.

I pray the coming days bring laughter that lightens you, conversations that strengthen you, and quiet moments that help you hear the Lord’s voice with clarity. May you enter the New Year with renewed expectation and a deeper awareness of His goodness. He has guided you this far and He will continue to guide you through every day of the year ahead.

Merry Christmas to you and your loved ones. May the light of Jesus fill every room you walk into. His peace is near, and His presence is the true gift of this season.

Today’s Prayer

Father, thank You for the gift of Jesus and for the peace that enters our hearts when we draw near to Him. Allow Your presence to rest upon every home represented here. Bring comfort, clarity, and renewed strength when all seems lost. Bring employment to those seeking work. Bring food to those who are hungry. Give a generous heart to those who have provisions to share.

As we celebrate the birth of Your Son, our Savior, fill our spirits with the joy that comes only from You. Help us infuse the light of Christ into every gathering and every quiet moment. Bless this community with Your love. In Jesus’ name, Amen.

