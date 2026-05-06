Collagen’s primary function is of course structural support. Collagen forms strong fibers that give tissues and skin their shape and resilience. In bones, collagen provides a flexible framework that allows minerals like calcium and phosphorus to deposit, contributing to bone strength without brittleness. In joints, collagen is a key component of cartilage, which cushions bones and enables smooth movement.

But collagen plays a crucial role beyond structural support. It helps repair damaged tissue and it is important to cardiac health and gut health.

Did You Know?

There are at least 28 known types of collagen, but types I, II, and III are the most common. Type I is found in skin, bones, and tendons.



Collagen supplements are important; most of us just don’t get enough through diet. There is no official recommended daily allowance (RDA) for collagen. Studies on collagen supplementation commonly use doses ranging from 2.5 to 15 grams per day, depending on the intended benefit. Lower doses (2.5–5 grams per day) have been shown to support skin elasticity, hydration, and wrinkle reduction. Moderate doses (5–10 grams per day) are often used for joint health, cartilage support, and muscle recovery. Higher doses (10–15 grams per day) may be beneficial for bone health, injury recovery, or individuals with higher physical demands, such as athletes.



Read my health tip of the week on collagen. It’s crucially important.

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Did you know that frequency can affect collagen production?



The basic idea is that collagen is part of the body’s repair response. You stimulate it via stress, then the body needs time to rebuild. Moderate, regular exercise provides natural collagen support and improves circulation. But sometimes, people are not able to get enough exercise. Frequency can help too. The WavWatch sound frequency device is an innovative tool for improving bone health. It uses sound waves to stimulate the production of new bone cells to improve both strength and structure. The device emits low-frequency vibrations that penetrate deep into the bones to provide healing and reduce pain and inflammation.

The WavWatch site has an excellent comprehensive overview on bone health and how frequencies can help. Read it here.

WAVWatch

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